Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer sees a double-digit opening

Shamshera Box Office Collection: Karan Malhotra's historical epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, released in theatres across India on July 22. The film marked Ranbir’s return to the silver screen after almost 4 years. The actor essays the titular role in the film and audience ensured that his film sees a double-digit opening at the box office. However, Shamshera has failed to live up to the hype as the numbers are still disappointing at the domestic box office, considering that Ranbir starrer released on over 4350 screens. According to trade reports, the film needs to reach 20 crore nett plus on Sunday to be in the race.

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Box Office India, "Shamshera saw a low opening day of around 10 crore nett in Hindi and could not make any momentum through the day as collections looked to be heading to roughly this mark in the morning. The number is dissapointing as its a big film and it becomes a very tough road ahead with an initial like this.

There are mass pockets where the film has done better but it hardly makes a difference if some areas have managed average occupancy as a film like this needs good occupancy all over. It is another film which has not collected well in Mumbai circuit as there will not be much difference in the Mumbai and Delhi / UP numbers when they come in the morning." Also Read: Shamshera Twitter Review & Reaction: Fans call Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer 'best movie so far'

"The film is the second widest release post pandemic after KGF 2 with over 4000 screens in Hindi and an opening was a must as upside over the weekend is limited with such a release. The film needed to reach 20 crore nett plus on Sunday but that will be pretty much impossible from here," BoI added.

About Shamshera

In Shamshera, Ranbir is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh. The story of the film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh. It is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. ALSO READ: Shamshera: Where to Watch Ranbir Kapoor's Film, Tickets, Trailer, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download

Shamshera also stars Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India.

