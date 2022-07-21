Shamshera: Where to Watch Ranbir Kapoor's Film, Tickets, Trailer, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YRF Shamshera poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor

Shamera Movie Release: Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen after a hiatus of four years with the release of Shamshera. Before the release, Ranbir's transformation piqued a massive interest of fans and the trailer of the Bollywood film also gained rave reviews. Ranbir, who is paired opposite Vaani Kapoor will be seen essaying a double role in the film. The actor was last seen on the screen in 2018 in the film Sanju is pitted against Sanjay Dutt.

Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. If you are excited to watch Ranbir Kapoor starrer, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc.

What is Shamshera's release date?

The film will be released on July 22.

Who is the director of Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

Karan Malhotra

What is the star cast of Shamshera?

Ranbir Kapoor in a double role as Shamshera and Balli

Sanjay Dutt as Daroga Shuddh Singh

Vaani Kapoor as Sona

Ashutosh Rana

Saurabh Shukla

Ronit Roy

Tridha Choudhury

Pitobash Tripathy

Where to book Shamshera's movie tickets?

All the moviegoers can book Shamshera's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

What is the running time of Ranbir Kapoor-Vanni Kapoor starrer Shamshera?

159 minutes

Who is the music director of Shamshera?

The music of the film is composed by Mithoon. Lyrics are written by Mithoon, Karan Malhotra, and Piyush Mishra.

Shamshera Plot:

The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. Sanjay plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Shamshera Movie Online Download in HD

Shamshera can be viewed online once it releases on an OTT platform. If you have a subscription to the platform, you can also download the film ad watch it upon its release online.

HD Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Shamshera:

Shamshera Trailer Video

