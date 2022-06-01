Vikram FIRST review out: Kamal Haasan is back with a bang, actioner leaves 'stunning impact'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ LOKESH.KANAGARAJ Kamal Haasan's Vikram

Kamal Haasan's latest multilingual action thriller film 'Vikram' is all set to hit the theaters on June 3. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of 'Kaithi' fame, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Chemban Vinod, and Narain. Before the public screening of the film, the trailer was showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022, which received a thunderous response from the audience present in the vicinity. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, Kamal Haasan film's first review is out.

Umair Sandhu, a UAE-based critic who is a member of the overseas censor board, said that Vikram 'leave a stunning impact.' He tweeted, "First Review #Vikram! It is an earnest and honest effort, a terrific action thriller, with several poignant moments and episodes that leave a stunning impact. If you are in the frame of mind to watch superior quality, sensible cinema, Go for it #KamalHaasan Fans." He gave three and half stars to Haasan's film.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan-led 'Vikram' will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Adivi Sesh starrer 'Major' at the box office. Also, according to Umair, Vikram is leading when it comes to advance bookings out of the three films. Haasan's star power backed by the anticipated big-screen experience has proved to be a successful recipe and a major crowd puller. ALSO READ: Major FIRST review out: Adivi Sesh steals the show as Sandeep Unnikrishnan, says UAE-based critic

Kamal Haasan is playing the role of a retired top cop in the film. Sethupathi, according to reports, is playing the role of an antagonist. Tamil superstar Suriya will be making a cameo appearance in the movie.

