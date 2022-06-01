Samrat Prithviraj FIRST review: Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar's chemistry stands out, action is incredible

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MANUSHI_CHHILLAR Samrat Prithviraj movie will release on June 3

Samrat Prithviraj movie has been mired in controversies since the start

Akshay Kumar and Manushi bring forth a lesser-known aspect from the glorious past of India

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj is one of the highly anticipated movies that is coming out on June 3. It co-stars Miss World Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. The makers are bringing forth a lesser-known chapter from the glorious past of India to the big screens and fans are excited for the movie to hit the big screens.

Controversies around Samrat Prithviraj

Ever since the film has been announced, Samrat Prithviraj has been mired in controversies. From the lineage of the Indian ruler to Shree Rajput Karni Sena's demand for the title change, the movie has been facing a lot of heat from political stakeholders. Finally, it is set to arrive on the big screens on June 3.

Samrat Prithviraj review is out

UAE-based film critic Umair Sandhu shared the first review of Samrat Prithviraj on Twitter recently. He was all praise for the historical action drama and praised several of the aspects of the movie and said that Akshay's chemistry with newcomer Manushi stands out. "There's no room for dullness screenplay. The writing is tight, the drama keeps you hooked & the romantic track is wonderful. Be it the war sequences or the sword fights or general action, is incredible.#AkshayKumar & #ManushiChhillar Jodi is HOT (sic)."

Akshay Kumar on history books in India

Ahead of the release of his film Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay said “it’s sad we don’t know about our own kings. There were only three-four lines about Samrat Prithviraj in the history books that I read. Thanks to this film, I got to know so much about him. I don't think anyone else also knew about him,” Kumar told PTI in an interview. May on social media have been reacting to Akshay's statement and sharing their views on this comment.