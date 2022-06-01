Major FIRST review out: Adivi Sesh steals the show as Sandeep Unnikrishnan, says UAE-based critic

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GMBENTS Adivi Sesh

Highlights Major is based on the heroics of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major, starring Adivi Sesh, will arrive in theatres worldwide on June 3

Actor Adivi Sesh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Major.' Based on the life of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the biographical drama releases in cinemas on June 3. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the multilingual biographical drama will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. While the audience is eager to watch Adivi Sesh starrer, the first review of the film has arrived. Umair Sandhu, a UAE-based critic who is a member of the overseas censor board, claimed that 'Major has a thrilling and gripping narrative which instills patriotism without getting jingoistic.'

Taking to his Twitter, Umair gave Major 3.5 stars and wrote, "First Review #Major. @AdiviSesh bravado performance and rigorous training to get into the role reflects on screen. He stole the show all the way. Major has a thrilling and gripping narrative which instills patriotism without getting jingoistic. Go for it."

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG commando who saved dozens during the 26/11 attacks, Adivi Sesh portrays the titular role and is being noticed for his portrayal of the heroic Major with dignity. ALSO READ: Actor Adivi Sesh says 'Major is my life's best work' during the pre-release event

The producers have asked the distributors and exhibitors to keep ticket prices as low as possible for both single screens and multiplexes across the Telugu states. In Telangana, movie ticket prices for the Shashi Kiran Tikka's directorial have been set at around Rs 150 per single screen and Rs 195 per multiplex. In Andhra Pradesh, however, 'Major' will earn Rs 147 for single screens and Rs 177 for multiplexes.

Adivi Sesh starrer will be screened across nine cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Jaipur. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma. Adivi Sesh's gesture at 'Major' screening makes a paramilitary official emotional. Watch viral video