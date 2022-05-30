Actor Adivi Sesh says 'Major is my life's best work' during the pre-release event

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADIVI SESH Adivi Sesh's Major

Actor Adivi Sesh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Major.' During a pre-release event for the film, the actor shared that this film is his life's 'best work.' The film traces the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11. 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, who also helmed Sesh's 2018 hit action spy thriller "Goodachari". Recently, the makers of 'Major' had arranged a premiere show in Vishakapatnam. Following the event, Adivi told ANI "'Major' is not a film that can be taken just as a film, it is an emotion, it is my life's best work."

"It is the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and we have gotten this medal from the National Security Guard as a commendation for what we have made," he added, as the actor showed the badge which was given by NSG after watching 'Major' at the Pune premiere show. Further, Adivi further talked about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, whose role he's portraying in the film and said, "He's like sunshine, always shining always bright, yet he is a Super Soldier." ALSO READ: Adivi Sesh's gesture at 'Major' screening makes a paramilitary official emotional. Watch viral video

The biopic on 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will have 'exclusive previews' across the country before its theatrical release on June 3. The multilingual biographical drama will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. In a note on Twitter, Sesh announced the collaboration with the online ticketing platform BookMyShow for these preview screenings and said Major Unnikrishnan's story is "something that needs to be watched by every Indian". Adivi Sesh announces 'exclusive' pre-release screenings for 'Major' before theatrical release

Adivi Sesh starrer will be screened across nine cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Jaipur. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma.