Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film continues to roar; scores excellent in South

Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film continues its super strong run in the South as it scores excellent numbers in the region. The film seems to be unstoppable at the box office as it is all set to earn Rs 400 crores, soon. Haasan’s first release in four years, has emerged as one of the most successful Tamil films of all time. Both critics and viewers have given the movie positive reviews. Trade analysts suggest that with the weekend, Vikram will continue to have a good hold at the ticket windows. The film will be available for streaming on OTT from July 8 onwards.

According to Box Office India, in Tamil Nadu, Vikram has become the highest-grossing film. In a span of 20 days the film has reportedly managed to cross Rs 385 crore-mark at the worldwide box-office. It has overtaken ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ to become the biggest film in the history of Tamil cinema.

The film has not only become a raging success in South, but also managed to ear exceptionally well in several countries including the UK, Australia, UAE and others, according to reports.

Vikram, a high-octane action entertainer written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. The film is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. In the movie, Haasan plays the role of Arun Kumar, an agent working for RAW, India's external intelligence agency. He is at times brutal and shows no mercy to criminals. Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi plays an antagonist in the movie and Fazil is also in the film in a major role. The film also stars Santhana Bharathi and Vasanthi among others in supporting roles.