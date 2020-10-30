Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tamil film 'Andhaghaaram' to release on Netflix next month

Tamil movie "Andhaghaaram", written and directed by debutant V Vignarajan, will release on Netflix on November 24. The movie, which features actors Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan, Meesha Ghoshal in pivotal roles, will also release on the streaming platform in Telugu.

"'Andhaghaaram' is a blind conjurer's struggle for survival, a washed-up cricketer's fight for deliverance and a desolate psychiatrist's quest for reclamation, which leads them all to a labyrinth of obscurity as their lives are intertwined in a web of deceit, dismay and darkness," the film's synopsis reads.

The movie is produced by Passion studios's Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram; A for Apple's Priya Atlee and O2 Pictures' K Poorna Chandra. Atlee said she is delighted with "Andhaghaaram" releasing on a global platform like Netflix.

The producer said she is looking forward to the audiences response from across India and the world.

"I am delighted that 'Andhaghaaram' has found a home on Netflix. The film has been appreciated by many already and through Netflix, it will reach audiences around India and the world, who have a taste for stories, regardless of language.

"This is Vignarajan's debut feature, but he is a name that people will remember long after they have watched the film," she said in a statement.

