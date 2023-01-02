Samanth Ruth Prabhu’s mythological drama Shaakuntalam to release on THIS date. Find out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAMANTHAPRABHU2 Samanth Ruth Prabhu’s Shakuntalam gets a release date

The mythological drama Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was originally scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022. However, the makers decided to delay the film's release so that viewers could witness the love story in 3D. Now, for the fans waiting with bated breaths about the new release date announcement, we have an update. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on February 17th.

On Monday, Samantha took to her official Twitter account to announce the new release date of her upcoming film, "Shaakuntalam". Sharing the poster, the actress wrote, "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D @Gunasekhar1 @ActorDevMohan #ManiSharma @neelima_guna @GunaaTeamworks @SVC_official @neeta_lulla @tipsofficial #MythologyforMilennials #ShaakuntalamOnFeb17."

The movie is written and directed by Gunasekhar, and it is based on the well-known play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. It is distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations and produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks. Samantha plays the lead character of Shakuntala in the movie, and Dev Mohan plays Dushyanta, the ruler of the Puru Dynasty. Supporting actors include Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla. The mythological drama will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently appeared in Yashoda. In the thriller, Samantha plays a surrogate mother who gets to the bottom of the secrets of the corrupt medical world. The film is written and directed by Hari–Harish. It also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. It was released on November 11, 2022.

Also read: Varun Dhawan to make web series debut with Raj and DK's Citadel, filming begins in January

For the unversed, on October 29, 2022, Samantha took to Instagram to reveal that she has been suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called myositis. She said that she’s not at a life-threatening stage of the disease.

Also Read: Photos from Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Dubai diaries are all about romance & togetherness

Latest Entertainment News