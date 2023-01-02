Photos from Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Dubai diaries are all about romance & togetherness

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are holidaying in Dubai, have been treating their fans with adorable romantic photos from their New Year's celebration. The couple is in UAE with their daughter Vamika Kohli. On the celebratory occasion, the cricketer posted two photos of himself posing with Anushka as they stepped out for a dinner date. In the image, the actress looked beautiful in a black dress with a plunging neckline, while Virat can be seen in an all-white ensemble. Sharing the picture, Virat captioned it as "(heart emoticon) 2023."

Virat Kohli's post

In one of the pictures, Virat held Anushka by the waist as they posed near a glass window with a view of swanky skyscrapers in the distant. In another, the couple was seated at a restaurant, holding each other's arms as they smiled for the camera. Soon after the photos went viral, a fan commented, "Love you both." Another one wrote, "I always wish to see them together."

Earlier on Sunday, Anushka Sharma shared the last photo session with Virat Kohli. Also, while she rang in 2023, the actress shared stunning pictures of herself, calling it her 'last dump'. In the photos, Anushka looked beautiful in a gorgeous black top and a jacket, with wide-legged white pants. She shared four photos with an impromptu photo shoot in a car on Anushka-Virat's night out.

Dropping the photographs, she wrote, "Last dump for the year! (black heart and mirrorball emojis). Photos by - Hubster @virat.kohli (red heart emoji)." Some of the pictures were blurred also. On Saturday, also posted a picture with Virat. In the image, the two were seen standing in front of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. For the unversed, Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

Anushka's work front

On the professional front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release. Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films.

Next, she will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

Latest Entertainment News