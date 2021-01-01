Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS Prabhas gifts fans new 'Radhe Shyam' poster on New Year 2021

Telugu superstar Prabhas has a New Year gift for fans on Friday. He has shared a new poster of his upcoming film Radheshyam, and his followers sure are excited. "To all my lovely fans, wishing you a Happy & Healthy 2021. #RadheShyam #2021WithRadheShyam," Prabhas posted on Instagram along with the poster that features him sporting a retro look.

Prabhas will romance actress Pooja Hegde in the film. Pooja, too, shared the poster and tweeted: "He has arrived to win your hearts & make you fall in love all over again! Here's wishing you all a Happy New Year! #2021WithRadheShyam. Starring #Prabhas & myself."

Prabhas' fans left new year wishes, too, and gave a thumbs up to the poster, with one calling him "the king #RadheShyam". Radheshyam is a period romantic-drama. The multi-lingual film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Earlier on his birthday in October, Prabhas treated fans with the teaser of the film. Taking to social media, the superstar shared a video teaser, welcoming fans to the romantic journey with actress Pooja Hegde. The video shows a sneak peek into the film and characters of Prerana and Vikramaditya. Prabhas wrote, "Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam. #BeatsOfRadheShyam"

Details about the film are strictly under wraps as of now, although it is said to be an epic love story set in Europe. Prabhas is cast opposite Pooja Hegde in the film that also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The project is multilingual, scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

-With IANS inputs