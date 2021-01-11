Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRASHANTHNEELFC KGF: Chapter 2 teaser creates bang on record on YouTube. Here's how Yash, Sanjay Dutt & Raveena reacted

KGF Chapter 2 teaser is creating record after record and we wonder what will happen when Yash, Sanjay Dutt & Raveena Tandon starrer will release. Just 10 hours after its release the teaser video created a record of receiving 16 million views and becoming the most liked teaser in the history of South Indian films by beating movies like Master, RRR, etc. Well yet again, it has left the makers and the cast dance in rejoice as the teaser has received over 67,41,517 views and more than 524k likes on YouTube. The Kannada film directed by Prashanth Neel happens to be the sequel of KGF: Chapter 1, which released in 2018 & won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects.

The teaser of KGF 2 is still trending on number 2 position on the video streaming platform. This has left the cast happy and this is the reason they are thanking fans for all the love and support. Superstar Yash took to Instagram and thanked everyone in Rockybhai style. Have a look at the same here:

ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2 teaser starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt creates record of becoming most liked, beats RRR & Master

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as the villain Adheera in the film is also happy with the teaser response. "I am overwhelmed with the love that we have received for the teaser of KGF Chapter 2 from the fans and audience. We have garnered over 125 million views in such a short span of time, it is crazy. The whole team has put in a lot of hard work and it has paid off with the reaction we have received. This gives me the immense motivation to continue giving my best for the fans who believe in me," he says and adds, "Yeh toh abhi teaser tha picture abhi baaki hai, can't wait for everyone to watch it. I am extremely excited for this film," he said.

Raveena who is shown as a woman in power in the teaser, said: "I am grateful to see the kind of huge response our teaser has received world over. It's really overwhelming to see how the audiences have reacted to the teaser and it has broken all records. We have worked hard on the film and hope that the audiences continue to shower us with the same love eventually when the film hits the screen. We are all really happy."

ALSO READ: Good News! Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli become parents to a baby girl; congratulatory wishes pour in

The work on the sequel resumed in August, with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash joining the team. KGF follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The sequel also stars Srinidhi Shetty and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot🎥 The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life ⚔ @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always🔥

An end to the climax shoot👏Cant wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen🙏 pic.twitter.com/7EZSAnWehY — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 20, 2020

ALSO READ: Beyhadh fame Jennifer Winget's Goa home reflects serenity. See inside pics

Watch KGF: Chapter 2 teaser here: