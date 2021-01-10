Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIFERWINGET/HOUSING.COM Beyhadh fame Jennifer Winget's Goa home reflects serenity. See inside pics

Jennifer Winget is undoubtedly one of the most popular and talented actresses of the small screen. Her fans have been following her shows be it Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Dil Mill Gayye or Beyhadh. She has earned herself name and fame in the industry all through hard work. Every now and then, she remains in the limelight either through her social media posts or her personal life. Well, this time we got our hands on some pictures of her Goa house that she bought in the year 2018 with her hard-earned money. Jennifer's abode is in Reis Magos, north Goa and is barely 15 minutes away from the beach.

Speaking about the place, her ground-plus one home has a flawless exterior, with a Moroccan and Greek feel and a little nursery and yard. The brick boundary wall outside gives the place an earthy look. The white manor has wooden doors, brilliant mosaic flooring and is encircled by greenery. Speaking about the property, the actress told housing.com in an interview, "When my agent showed me this new property, I liked it instantly. There was something positive about this place. It is a contemporary and charming house, with a blend of traditional elements and a small garden too. I called my parents and in just one week, the deal was done. It was one of the best decisions of my life. It is a dream come true."

Further Jennifer said, "For many years, I wanted to buy a home in Goa. Whenever I went there with my family or friends, I enjoyed my stay. I love the place for its natural beauty, its beaches and the food. Goa makes me feel relaxed. It is an ideal place for a weekend home."

Winget planned and got the furniture uniquely crafted from Mumbai and afterward moved it to Goa. The fundamental colour theme in the insides is white, turquoise couches and chairs adding a splash of colour. The open kitchen makes the place look extensive. Speaking about beds, they are white and green and have canopy in white sheer. The floor is painted earthy yellow. The dividers are immaculate white as are the sheer drapes.

Speaking about the colour theme, Jenny said, "White is a classic colour and is sophisticated. Adding a touch of turquoise makes the space look cheerful. I am still in the process of doing up my home and recently, from my trip to Mauritius, I bought some vases. I like to keep my home uncluttered, so that my dog can move around easily."

Speaking about when Jennifer visits her house, she revealed that she loves Goa in the monsoon season the most. It is the time when the air is invigorating and everything is lush green. This is the time when the actress loves driving at the place and even takes her pet dog Breezer on the beach.

On the professional front, Jennifer was last seen in the popular daily soap Beyhadh 2. She hasn't announced her new project yet.

