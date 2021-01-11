Good News! Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli become parents to a baby girl

Badhaai Ho! Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli have become proud parents to a baby girl. The announcement of the good news was made by the dotting daddy who took to social media and shared two posts in Hindi and English and captioned it with a heart. The post read, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.

Read the post here:

The celebrity couple who got hicthed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, married since 2017, announced last August that they were expecting a baby. They wrote on their respective social media accounts, "And then we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."