Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Year Ender 2020: Kareena, Anushka to Anita Hassanandani, celebs who became parents or announced pregnancy

The year 2020 has not been less than any roller coaster ride. Where the whole world came under the threat of a vicious virus, everyone faced their share of challenges. The entertainment industry too was affected for the worse. But this year wasn't just about sadness and gloom, there was some GOOD NEWS too. Many stars are ready to embrace parenthood. Some became parents this year, others are on their way to welcome the new borns in their lives. From ace couples of Bollywood like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan to power couples of tinsel town Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy and Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Siddhu, let's have a look at such celebrities who announced their quarantine pregnancies or embraced parenthood in the year 2020:

1. Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra welcomed a little angel in February this year. Their daughter was born through surrogacy. They named their daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. Shilpa had told that Samisha was born on 15 February. She gave a tag of 'Junior SSK' to her. Shilpa and Raj also have a son, named Vian Raj Kundra who was born in May 2012.

2. Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surprised their fans with a good news by sharing their adorable picture together where Anushka can be seen flaunting a baby bump. Taking to Instagram, Anushka revealed, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan

One of the major pregnanacy anouncements of 2020 have been by Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The couple is all set to welcome their second child after little bundle of joy Taimur who was born in 2016. After a round of speculations, Kareena and Saif had confirmed the news of expecting a baby and that they were pleased to announce that they are expecting an addition to their family.

4. Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood dancer, actress Natasa Stankovic became parents for the first time in July. Hardik took to his social media account and shared the news, "We are blessed with Baby Boy."

5. Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy broke the internet with their major pregnancy anouncemet. Anita shared an adorable video, which showed the different phases of their relationship from being girlfriend-boyfriend, proposal, marriage and ended with her revealing her baby bump. Anita is due in February 2021.

6. Teejay Sidhu And Karanvir Bohra

Television couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Siddu recently announced on social media that a little angel was born in their home. The baby girl was born in Vancouver, Canada. She is the third child of the Karanvir and Teejay, after their two twin daughters, Bella and Vienna, whom they had welcomed in their life on October 19, 2017.

7. Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta

Popular TV actress Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anayka in April this year. Smriti and Gautam got married in 2017. They have worked together in the TV show 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi'.

8. Ekta Kaul And Sumeet Vyas

Internet sensation, Sumeet Vyas and his beautiful wife, Ekta Kaul embraced parenthood on June 3, 2020, as they welcomed their baby boy Ved into their lives. Announcing the news of his baby boy's arrival, Sumeet had posted, "It's a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche...smothering the child every few minutes."

9. Jankee Parekh And Nakuul Mehta

Childhood love birds, Jankee Parekh and Nakuul Mehta are all set to welcome their first child after enjoying 8 years of marital bliss. Nakuul had announced that he and his wife are expecting on November 7, 2020,. Sharing a beautiful video of how they had started off as best friends, had turned into girlfriend- boyfriend, then had gotten married and are now going to embrace parenthood, Nakuul had written, "Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS Circle of life & then some more .. Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding."

10. Meghana Raj And Chiranjeevi Sarja

Meghna Raj, wife of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, gave birth to a baby boy in October. Chiranjeevi died of a heart attack in the month of June this year.