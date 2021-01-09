Image Source : TWITTER/YASH KGF Chapter 2 teaser starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt creates record of becoming most liked, beats RRR & Master

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 teaser released on the occasion of the superstar's birthday on Janury 8. Just after 10 hours of its release, it created a record of receiving 16 million views. Not only this but it even become the most liked teaser in the history of South Indian films and beat films like Master, Sarkar, RRR. Not just Yash but the film also features Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and actress Raveena Tandon in crucial roles of Adheera and Ramika Sen. The teaser video of the second installment of the KGF franchise gave a glimpse of how Rocky Bhai's empire will face an attack from Adheera.

The teaser of the much-anticipated film was shared by both Dutt and Yash. Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "The love that you all have shown for #Adheera till now has been overwhelming." While Yash wrote, "KGF Chapter 2 Teaser out now.. "

Talking about his character, Dutt said, "Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. He is fearless, powerful and ruthless. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about one and a half hours to do the make-up to get the look and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes."

The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, brought by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA films. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the KGF Chapter 1 earned a lot of recognization for its content and amazing performances. The production of the Kannada film was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March.

The work on the sequel resumed in August, with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash joining the team. KGF follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The sequel also stars Srinidhi Shetty.

Watch KGF: Chapter 2 teaser here: