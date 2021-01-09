Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Chanda Mama Door Ke director's decision to revive Sushant Singh Rajput's space film leaves fans disappointed

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to feature in Sanjay Puran Singh directorial 'Chanda Mama Door Ke' which was being touted as the first space film of India. However, due to the unfortunate incident of his death, there was no information about the project until today when the filmmaker made an important announcement. In an interview with MidDay, the director said that the film which was supposed to have Sushant playing the role of an astronaut will now be revived and will be released on the big screens. The film was much-talked about as the actor grabbed limelight when he underwent training at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for his role.

Sanjay said that the shooting will not begin right away as he is emotionally exhausted by the news of his demise. Speaking about the project being revived, he told the portal, "The film is not shelved. I hope I will be able to translate on screen what I have visualised in my head and put on paper. That said, I am not reviving it right away as it has not been even a year to Sushant’s passing; his loss has been emotionally exhausting. Whenever I make the film, it will be a tribute to Sushant. He was so attached to the script that I owe this to him. He had given a lot of inputs to the [material].

Talking about the cast of Chanda Mama Door Ke, Sanjay said, "I can’t think of a replacement for Sushant. Many suggested that I turn it into a web series, but I want to retain it as a film. It is meant for the big screen.

Well, as soon as the announcement came, the late actor's fans and friends were left disappointed. SSR's family friend Smita Parikh requested the makers not to make the film without the actor. She tweeted, "Not without our @itsSSR please. If not him no chandamama. Period."

After her reaction many fans expressed their feelings through re-tweet. Have a look:

Speaking about the project, Chanda Mama Door Ke, its plot revolves around a team of astronauts and their mission to reunite country. In 2018 it was said that the late actor walked out from the project after multple delays. For those unversed, Sushant was found dead on June 17 at his Mumbai apartment this year.