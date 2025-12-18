Why James Cameron delayed Avatar 3 despite filming most of it years ago Avatar: Fire and Ash has been delayed again. Reddit users and producer Jon Landau explain why James Cameron is prioritising quality over quick releases.

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the hit Avatar film franchise. The sci-fi action epic is set to hit big screens on December 19, 2025. The first film, Avatar, released in 2009, performed exceptionally well at both the Indian and international box offices. The makers have planned to continue the franchise with four more sequels: Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5.

However, the Avatar sequels have faced multiple delays over the years. In an interview with ScreenRant, producer Jon Landau explained that the priority has always been on delivering quality rather than quantity. Whereas, Reddit users also discussed the delay in the film's release. Read on for more details.

Reddit users decodes Avatar 3 delay

Reddit users have been discussing the delay in the release of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. One user wrote, "So I dug up a few articles from 2020 where it was said that Avatar 3 had already been 95% complete in filming and this statement has been repeated for years after. Now all of a sudden they moved the film from 2024 to 2025 and my question is why? I know that it takes time for post production but this movie was 95% done filming for YEARS? Does not make any sense to me (sic)."

In response, another user explained, "well consider what the avatar movies are. They are CGI. Post production is 90% of the filmmaking process. You could get all the filming done in a few months, but even with a team hundreds strong, it will still take years to complete all the vfx. Avatar 3 was shot alongside Avatar 2, but they did the vfx mostly consecutively. (as in they only started the vfx for 3, once 2 was complete) So the 4+ years since initial filming for A2 that was exclusively for vfx, now has to be done for A3 (sic)."

Delay in Avatar film sequels

In the interview, producer Jon Landau said, "Quality, quality, quality. Look, we don't want to do anything in any area without quality. And if someone says to us, "Hey, I know it would be better for us to release this toy at Christmas, but it just won't be perfect." Wait! Do it later, make it perfect because that's our philosophy. One of the great things about our whole situation is that when it comes to franchise, Lightstorm controls it, not the studio, not the studio executive who needs to have a certain number hit their books this month. We control it. We choose who to go with, we choose the deals to make, we choose the timing. Now, like, we involved Disney Games; we want their input. If they're smarter at it than we are, bring it on. But then if there's a dispute, it goes our way."

All About Avatar: Fire and Ash

The third installment in the Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The film is expected to explore the world of Pandora in greater depth, introducing a new Na'vi tribe associated with fire, in contrast to the Metkayina sea-dwelling Na'vi featured in The Way of Water.

