'No path forward except jihad and resistance': Mojtaba Khamenei commends Hezbollah's stance against Israel

Tehran:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei praised Hezbollah for its steadfast resistance against Israel, describing the Lebanese armed group's resilience as a symbol of hope and liberation for oppressed people around the world.

In a post on X, Khamenei responded to a letter of allegiance from Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem and the group's fighters. He commended the group for standing "like an unyielding rock" in the face of what he described as the "savage aggression" of Israel and its allies.

No path forward except jihad and resistance: Khamenei

"Today, as the nations of the world have grown weary of the tyranny and oppression of the US government and the criminal Zionists, who are the destroyers of lives and generations, there remains no path forward except jihad and resistance," Khamenei said.

The Leader noted that Hezbollah's enduring campaign serves as "an inspiring message for the free nations of the world in their quest for liberation from the oppression and tyranny of Global Arrogance and its proxies."

Khamenei further lauded Hezbollah's commanders and fighters for their endurance, describing their commitment as rooted in Islamic principles, scriptural promises, and the legacy of Imam Khomeini alongside the late Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "In line with the policy set by the great martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the defence of these oppressed yet powerful fighters to be its strategic mandate," he said.

US-Iran deal must include end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Khamenei said the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the protection of Hezbollah and Lebanon's territorial integrity a strategic responsibility. He added that any agreement to end what he described as the "imposed war" involving the United States must also include an end to Israeli military actions against Lebanon.

The Iranian leader also praised the people of southern Lebanon for their resilience and support, while paying tribute to slain Hezbollah leader Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders of the group.

Khamenei said the fighters had transformed Hezbollah from a "sapling" into a "mighty tree", adding that their efforts had brought honour and prestige to Lebanon across the Islamic world.

Paying tribute to fallen fighters including former Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Supreme Leader observed that their sacrifices had elevated Hezbollah "from a sapling into a mighty tree," bringing honour to Lebanon across the Islamic world.

Khamenei's remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and reaffirm Tehran's continued political and ideological backing for Hezbollah.

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