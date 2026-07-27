Oil prices ease after US-Iran military pause: What it means for inflation and the global economy?

New York:

Global oil prices witnessed a sharp decline in early trading on Sunday after the United States and Iran avoided launching fresh military strikes in the Persian Gulf for the second consecutive day. The temporary pause in hostilities eased immediate concerns over disruptions to global crude supplies, prompting traders to book profits after oil prices had surged to a two-month high last week. Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 4.9 per cent to USD 92.02 per barrel in early trade after markets reopened. The decline came after the benchmark had already slipped 3.9 per cent on Friday.

Last week, Brent crude briefly crossed the USD 102-per-barrel mark, its highest level since May. The benchmark had climbed nearly USD 30 from levels seen earlier this month as escalating tensions in the Middle East fuelled fears of a broader regional conflict that could severely disrupt the global energy market.

Middle East conflict had pushed oil prices higher

Oil prices have remained volatile throughout the month due to escalating military tensions in the Middle East. Investors feared that a full-scale conflict involving Iran could significantly affect the movement of crude oil from one of the world's most critical energy corridors. The biggest concern for the market has been the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important waterway along Iran's coastline. Nearly one-fifth of the world's oil exports typically pass through this narrow passage before reaching global markets. Shipping activity through the route has been severely affected since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in late February, raising concerns about prolonged supply disruptions.

Although several oil-producing nations have attempted to divert shipments through alternative routes, those options have also come under pressure. Last week, Saudi oil tankers using the Red Sea route reportedly came under attack, highlighting the growing risks to global energy transportation. Reduced supply availability generally pushes crude prices higher, resulting in increased fuel costs and higher transportation expenses worldwide.

Fuel prices and inflation remain key concerns

The recent rise in crude prices has already started affecting fuel costs. According to motor club AAA, the average price of regular petrol in the United States stood at USD 4.11 per gallon on Sunday, compared with USD 3.90 a month ago and USD 3.15 during the same period last year.

Analysts believe sustained high oil prices could push up the cost of transporting goods globally, making products ranging from groceries to consumer goods more expensive. This comes at a time when the US economy continues to expand, although the ongoing conflict with Iran has weakened consumer confidence. The rebound in oil prices had also interrupted the progress made in controlling inflation. After inflation showed signs of easing more quickly than expected, renewed energy price pressures have once again raised concerns among investors.

According to CME Group data, traders now see a 36 per cent probability that the US Federal Reserve could raise its benchmark interest rate at an upcoming policy meeting. Higher interest rates are generally used to curb inflation by reducing spending. However, they also increase borrowing costs for households and businesses, potentially slowing overall economic activity.

Higher borrowing costs could affect housing and AI investments

The prospect of higher interest rates is already having an impact on several sectors of the US economy. Long-term mortgage rates have climbed to their highest levels in nearly a year, affecting housing demand.

Similarly, rising borrowing costs could slow investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, particularly the construction of AI data centres, which have emerged as a major contributor to recent US economic growth.

Oil still below last week's peak despite sharp correction

Despite Sunday's decline, oil prices remain significantly higher than they were earlier this month, indicating that geopolitical uncertainty continues to influence the market. Benchmark US crude for September delivery fell 5.6 per cent to USD 84.34 per barrel after declining 3.1 per cent on Friday.

Meanwhile, the most actively traded Brent crude contract for October delivery dropped 4.6 per cent to USD 87.48 per barrel, reflecting expectations that near-term supply risks may have eased, even as uncertainty over the Middle East conflict continues.

Why the market is still watching the Middle East closely

While the absence of fresh military strikes has offered temporary relief to global energy markets, analysts believe the situation remains highly fragile. Any renewed escalation involving the Strait of Hormuz or other key shipping routes could once again trigger sharp swings in crude prices. Investors will continue monitoring developments in the region, as well as central bank policy decisions, for further clues on the direction of oil prices and the global economy.

What it means for the global economy

The latest decline in oil prices offers some relief to global markets, but economists caution that one or two sessions of lower crude prices are unlikely to immediately reverse inflationary pressures. Energy costs influence almost every sector of the economy, from transportation and manufacturing to food and retail. If crude prices remain subdued for an extended period, it could gradually ease fuel costs which can lower shipping expenses and reduce input costs for businesses, eventually helping to moderate inflation. However, if geopolitical tensions in the Middle East flare up again and disrupt oil supplies, crude prices could rebound sharply, keeping inflation elevated and complicating the policy path for central banks. For now, investors are expected to closely track developments in the region as well as upcoming monetary policy decisions, as both will play a crucial role in shaping the global economic outlook.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read:

'Can't go unanswered': Iran warns of retaliation after Ukraine's attack on ship in Caspian Sea kills one