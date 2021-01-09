Image Source : PR FETCHED Tandav: What Saif Ali Khan, Gauahar, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover & others are playing in political drama

The gripping trailer of the much-awaited political drama Tandav, sent the internet blazing into excitement for the upcoming Amazon Original series. Set in the power corridors of the capital city of the largest democracy, the fictional story of Tandav is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar and written by Gaurav Solanki. The series will take the audience through the chaotic lanes of Indian politics and features a host of fantastic multitalented artists who will battle in the murky dark lanes of deceit, manipulation, greed, ambition and violence, all for the ultimate throne!

Here’s a look at the dynamic world of Tandav and its many nuanced characters -

Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh

Playing the conniving Chanakya like character who is also fierce, radical and authoritative; Saif Ali Khan as Samar is the blue-blooded crown prince. Samar’s enigma is unmissable when he gets on mic and draws a huge crowd given his zeal, energy and youth appeal.

Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore

Marking her fabulous debut in the digital streaming world, we cannot wait for Dimple to headline this series alongside other incredible actors. Her character Anuradha is one of the senior most politicians of the country. A lady who is strong headed and intelligent. And a long-term associate of PM of the country for last three terms Devki Nandan.

Tigmanshu Dhulia as Devki Nandan

The intensely invigorating actor Tigmanshu Dhulia as Devki Nandan is dynamic and liberal; who is about to adorn the prime ministerial post for the third time in a row. Devki has an estranged relationship with his son Samar and it takes a further backseat as he discourages Samar’s political advancement

Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar

In a parallel story to the larger scheme of events in the fictional political drama, Zeeshan Ayyub’s character is a person who is rather by the book. A great orator, humanitarian and charismatic individual, Shiva is a student pursuing his masters in Political Science. As the series progresses, Shiva becomes the center of a delusional world where nothing is as beautiful as it looks – neither love, nor his victories.

Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir

Kritika Kamra’s Sana hails from Kashmir and is also pursuing her masters in Political Science alongside Shiva (Zeeshan Ayyub). A complex character, her personal life is full of secrets that pushes her to go against her own ideals and throws her into a vortex of guilt of ruining lives of people she loves.

Sunil Grover as Gurpal Chauhan

Never before seen in this avatar, Sunil Grover as Gurpal is cunning and ruthless. His character is a secretive man who never reveals his true emotions. Samar’s (Saif Ali Khan) most trusted man, Gurpal loyally pulls all strings to establish Samar. He is more dangerous than what meets the eye.

Gauahar Khan as Maithili

The model turned actress is turning the tables and how in the upcoming series! Playing secretary to Anuradha (Dimple Kapadia), Gauahar as Maithili is her closest aide and confidante. Maithili is to Anuradha what Gurpal is to Samar albeit more refined in demeanour, sophisticated but conniving nevertheless.

Dino Morea as Professor Jigar Sampath

The ever-suave actor Dino Morea as Jigar, a professor of Political Science in the university; brings a lot to the table towards colliding the two worlds of politics and student politics. Magnetic, intelligent and broken. He has lived a simple life. His old friends have risen up the ladder of power but they never made him envious or power hungry.

Sarah Jane Dias as Ayesha Pratap Singh

Sara Jane Dias plays the pillar of strength alongside Saif Ali Khan in the game of politics. Ayesha is Samar’s wife and partner-in-crime too, quite literally. She is attractive, smart and sometimes more manipulative than her politician husband who is one of the most powerful persons in the country.

Kumud Mishra as Gopal Das

Devki’s (Tigmanshu Dhulia) closest political ally; Gopal Das Munshi and Devki Nandan’s association goes back to the days of the student unrest which propelled their political party into being. Stemming from the same ideology, their camaraderie is unique. He has never been the PM, but has been the reason behind three of them being dethroned.

Anuup Soni as Kailash Kumar

Anuup Sonii is all set to charm as Kailash; a well-read politician from Madhya Pradesh. A close aide to Gopal Das (Kumud Mishra), Kailash is more progressive than most of the Jan Lok Dal (JLD) politicians, which makes him more dangerous in this play of power and fury

Sandhya Mridul as Prof Sandhya Nigam

Sandhya is a self-made woman and a well-known professor at the university where Shiva, Sana and others are studying. She is undergoing divorce proceedings with her husband Jigar (Dino Morea) and is currently dating a senior politician of JLD

Shonali Nagrani as Aditi Mishra

Aditi is the first female fighter pilot of the country and is quite famous for that. She is popular in the media, as well as on social media in the world of Tandav. Smart, canny, and sharp witted, Aditi is close to Samar (Saif).

Set in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy, Tandav will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power. The show will uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of individuals willing to cross any boundary in their thirst for power. The series will be available for Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories from January 15th 2021 onwards.