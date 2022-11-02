Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s film inches closer to Rs 300 crore worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PARIMALAMCINEMA Kantara Box Office Collection

Kantara Box Office Collection: Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty’s latest release is refusing to slow down at the ticket window. It has become one of the most discussed movies of 2022. While South films continue to make inroads in the northern regions, Kantara has trumped all regional hits this year. According to trade reports, the movie is inching nearing the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office. Despite multiple controversies, Kantara is doing remarkably well.

With this, Hombale Films has fast become the most successful production house, delivering one Pan-Indian blockbuster after the next and is expected to continue to dream run even in the coming year.

Kantara (Hindi) Box Office Report

Released on October 14, Kantara Hindi has received overwhelming reviews from critics and the audience alike. Kantara has added more power to the latest trend of south Indian movies clicking with the audience in the Hindi belt. Despite multiple controversies, Kantara is enjoying a phenomenal business and the Hindi version is inching closer to Rs 50 crore worldwide. The film is giving tough competition to Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God. In Maharastra, Kantara's Hindi version is witnessing more footfalls than the latest Bollywood releases, claimed a report in Box Office India.

Rishab Shetty meets Rajinikanth

Rishab Shetty, who directed as well as played the lead role in Kantara, recently met Rajinikanth. Days after praising Kannada blockbuster, the veteran actor met Rishab at his residence in Chennai. He visited Rajinikanth's home along with producer Karthik Gowda of Hombale Films. Taking to Twitter, the Kantara actor shared pictures and also penned a note thanking Rajinikanth. "Thank you @rajinikanth sir. We are always grateful for your appreciation of our movie #Kantara" the actor tweeted.

"Moments to treasure for life for the #HombaleFilms #Kantara team. With #noneother than the #Thalaiva himself. Thank you @rajinikanth sir for your precious time," read a post by the official Twitter handle of Hombale Films. In one of the pictures, Rishab is seen taking Rajinikanth's blessings after touching his feet and in another, Rishab smiled as Rajinikanth held his hand. After hosting Rishab, Rajinikanth also honoured him with a shawl.

Meanwhile, the Kannada period action thriller Kantara, which released countrywide on September 30, is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows a Kambala champion, played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali.

