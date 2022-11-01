Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt's soaring box office collection in UK; Karan Johar watches the film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MAULAJATTMOVIE Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt's soaring box office collection

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has been grabbing the headlines these days for the successful run of his recently released film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'. Not just in Pakistan, the film is soaring at the box office in the UK where it has even beaten Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR. Dubai-based film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted, "#TheLegendOfMaulaJatt is a beast in UK. With every single day, It is surpassing the biggest releases of Indian Cinema in the United Kingdom. " Also starring Mahira Khan in the lead role, the film is now the highest-grossing movie in Pakistan.

Released on October 13, The Legend of Maula Jatt focuses on the legendary rivalry between local hero Maula Jatt and Noori Natt, the leader of a brutal gang. The film, directed by Bilal Lashari, is a Punjabi-language film and a reboot of Yunus Malik's 1979 cult classic 'Maula Jatt'.

The original 'Maula Jatt' was released before Fawad Khan was born and his exposure to it was limited as his family spent several years away from Pakistan when it was gaining cult status.

Watch The Legend of Maula Jatt Trailer:

The Legend of Maula Jatt: Box Office Collection

While Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt did not release in India, it has set the box offices of Pakistan and the UK on fire. According to the Twitter handle of the film, it joined the Rs 100 crore club worldwide in just 10 days of its release. This weekend, the film crossed the worldwide 5 Million Dollars mark. In the UK, the film is inching closer to the 1 million pounds mark.

Talking about the Pakistan box office collection, The Legend of Maula Jatt earned Rs 3.45 crore in the first week, Rs 4.51 crore in the second week and Rs 4.01 crore in the third week of its release.

Karan Johar watches Fawad Khan's film

Filmmaker Karan Johar also watched Fawad Khan's film The Legend of Maula Jatt in Dubai. On Monday, many photos and videos of the filmmaker went viral on the internet in which he can be seen watching the film. KJo and Fawad have worked together in the film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Meanwhile, Fawad Khan, who had a flourishing music career before breaking into Pakistani television with series "Jutt and Bond" (2001), made his film debut with the acclaimed "Khuda Kay Liye" (2007). Bollywood came calling and Khan became a star in the Indian film industry with lead roles in 'Khoobsurat'and 'Kapoor & Sons'.

Fawad has an interesting line-up of films after 'The Legend of Maula Jatt.' He has 'Neelofar', a love story between a writer and a blind woman, also co-starring Mahira Khan and co-produced by Fawad Khan. It is complete and due for a theatrical release in early 2023. Another film, action-comedy "Money Back Guarantee" is due a release in March 2023.

Also coming up is 'Barzakh', for Zindagi, directed by Asim Abbasi who also directed Zindagi's first Pakistani original 'Churails' and the feature film 'Cake'.

