Mili FIRST Review: Janhvi Kapoor-Sunny Kaushal manage to serve the thrills in survival drama? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Mili stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal

Mili FIRST Review: Janhvi Kapoor stars in the survival thriller Mili, which is all set to release on November 4. The film is in a different genre than fans are used to seeing Janhvi in and all eyes will be on how the actress will be performing in this edge-of-the-seat thriller where the stakes will rise by the minute. The movie promotions have been going on in full swing with Janhvi taking the lead and speaking about her upcoming theatrical release. After impressing the fans in the OTT release Good Luck Jerry, which premiered earlier this year, there will be high hopes from Mili all while the box office pressure is on the makers and the cast.

Mili: What is the movie about?

Mili is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. A remake of the director's own 2019 Malayalam film Helen, Mili follows the titular character, played by Janhvi, stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive as the temperature drops every hour. Janhvi said that she shot for the movie for straight 20 days inside a freezer in minus 15 degree temperature.

Read: Hrithik Roshan turns romantic poet for girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday, see Instagram post

Mili First review: How good is the film?

Mili has a different storyline than fans are used to seeing in Bollywood. The film has been screened abroad for the censor board and Umair Sandhu shared his first review of Mili on social media on Tuesday. He has praised lead actress Janhvi's performance on whose shoulder the film is resting. If the film is indeed good, Janhvi will have proved that she can lead the film on her own and that is a welcome sign for the producers and her fans. Umair also called Mili a 'chilling thriller'.

Umair wrote about Mili, "Wow ! What a Chilling Thriller #Mili !!! Loved it ! #JanhviKapoor is in Terrific form (sic)."

Mili to clash with Phone Bhoot

On November 4, Mili and Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be released. They will be competing neck to neck for the audience. Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy and has a very different tone when compared to Mili. It will be interesting to see which of the two leads at the box office.

Read: Phone Bhoot FIRST review: Katrina Kaif fails to impress audience? Know what critics have to say

Latest Bollywood News