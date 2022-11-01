Phone Bhoot FIRST review: Katrina Kaif fails to impress audience? Know what critics have to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KATRINAKAIF Phone Bhoot FIRST review

Phone Bhoot FIRST review: Katrina Kaif's horror comedy movies have been the talk of the town ever since the makers teased the audience with the promotions. The Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer has managed to keep their fans glued and excited for the release of the movie. The movie is Katrina's debutant in the horror comedy genre apart from her even Ishaan and Siddhant were also seen doing some very serious roles earlier in their career.

Phone Bhoot first review is out! How good is the movie?

Dubai-based film critic Umair Sandhu shared his review of Phone Bhoot on Twitter recently. Umair called the movie a Disaster and seemed very disappointed with Katrina's choice of script. He tweeted, #PhoneBhoot is the Worst Choice by #KatrinaKaif! She should choose Solid Scripts in her 2nd inning! Disaster on the way!" he added an angry emoji at the end.

Though the movie could not impress the UAE-based critic, but it seems that his review has dented the emotions of many Katrina Kaif fans. One of the users commented, 'For god sake please stop your disgusting reviews about Katrina kaif!! Please find a new job apart from this'. Another one wrote, 'Don't give advice to her she is more talented rather than you hence she is reached out here she don't want your any advice okay shut the fuck up your melodrama'. 'Keep your gyaan for urself..', commented another one.

About Phone Bhoot

Two bumbling ghostbusters (Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi) are approached by a ghost (Katrina Kaif) with a business idea and a plan. This movie would be yet another comedy of horrors the audience will see this year after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the audience has shown immense love for this interesting and fun-filled genre, we can expect, Phone Bhoot to be one of its kind of films that will be truly fun to watch.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.

