Hrithik Roshan turns romantic poet for girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday, writes 'Thank you for existing'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were first linked together earlier this year and they have been taking baby steps in their relationship. On the occasion of Saba's birthday, the Vikram Vedha actor shared a wish for her. More so, Hrithik wrote a couplet for her as he expressed his feeling towards the Rocket Boys actress. Hrithik's sweet gesture for Saba has been liked by many and the post the actor put out has been receiving likes from the fans. The comments section has been flooded with loving wishes for the couple.

Hrithik Roshan turns poet for Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan proved to be a loving boyfriend for Saba Azad as he shared a heartfelt wish for her on social media. Saba turned a year older on Tuesday and the most special wish came from Hrithik, who wrote some romantic lines for her. "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you..and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday (sic)."

Other celebrities wish Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan's social media post was flooded with loving messages for Saba Azad. The Bollywood actor's cousin Pashmina Roshan liked his post and also revealed the cute nickname she has for her. The comment from Pashmina read, "Awwwww Happy birthday sabzi @sabazad (sic)." Hrithik's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar also dropped in heart-shaped emojis.

Saba Azad upcoming projects

Saba Azad gained appreciation for her role in Rocket Boys season 1. In the second season, she will reprise her role. She has also completed the shooting of her upcoming feature film Songs of Paradise.

Saba will be seen in the role of a French girl in the film Minimum. It is an immigrant drama set in Belgium. It also stars Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Rumana Molla. This is also Rumana's directorial debut.

