Tuesday, November 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Hrithik Roshan turns romantic poet for girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday, writes 'Thank you for existing'

Hrithik Roshan turns romantic poet for girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday, writes 'Thank you for existing'

Hrithik Roshan shared a sweet wish for his girlfriend Saba Azad on social media as she turned a year older. More so, he wrote poetry for her.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2022 16:35 IST
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in a relationship

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were first linked together earlier this year and they have been taking baby steps in their relationship. On the occasion of Saba's birthday, the Vikram Vedha actor shared a wish for her. More so, Hrithik wrote a couplet for her as he expressed his feeling towards the Rocket Boys actress. Hrithik's sweet gesture for Saba has been liked by many and the post the actor put out has been receiving likes from the fans. The comments section has been flooded with loving wishes for the couple. 

Hrithik Roshan turns poet for Saba Azad 

Hrithik Roshan proved to be a loving boyfriend for Saba Azad as he shared a heartfelt wish for her on social media. Saba turned a year older on Tuesday and the most special wish came from Hrithik, who wrote some romantic lines for her. "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you..and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday (sic)."

Read: Pathaan Teaser leaked online? Shah Rukh Khan's film features action sequence by Salman Khan | VIDEO  

Other celebrities wish Saba Azad 

Hrithik Roshan's social media post was flooded with loving messages for Saba Azad. The Bollywood actor's cousin Pashmina Roshan liked his post and also revealed the cute nickname she has for her. The comment from Pashmina read, "Awwwww Happy birthday sabzi @sabazad (sic)." Hrithik's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar also dropped in heart-shaped emojis. 

Saba Azad upcoming projects 

Saba Azad gained appreciation for her role in Rocket Boys season 1. In the second season, she will reprise her role. She has also completed the shooting of her upcoming feature film Songs of Paradise. 

 

Related Stories
Ishaan Khatter grooves to Hrithik Roshan's 'Main aisa kyun hoon', says 'impromptu tribute to OG'

Ishaan Khatter grooves to Hrithik Roshan's 'Main aisa kyun hoon', says 'impromptu tribute to OG'

Hrithik Roshan's throwback photo with girlfriend Saba Azad from London makes fans go 'awwww'

Hrithik Roshan's throwback photo with girlfriend Saba Azad from London makes fans go 'awwww'

Hrithik Roshan gets support from fans after KRK shares video of actor's 'bald patch'

Hrithik Roshan gets support from fans after KRK shares video of actor's 'bald patch'

Saba will be seen in the role of a French girl in the film Minimum. It is an immigrant drama set in Belgium. It also stars Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Rumana Molla. This is also Rumana's directorial debut. 

Read: Aishwarya Rai and her struggles with pregnancy, what Amitabh Bachchan had said | Birthday Special 

 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News