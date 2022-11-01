Pathaan Teaser leaked online? Shah Rukh Khan's film features action sequence by Salman Khan | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LEKHU_CUTS Pathaan Teaser leaked online?

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Teaser: The buzz around Bollywood superstar unveiling the much-awaited teaser of his next action thriller film 'Pathaan' on his birthday, November 2, has gone to a new extent and the excitement among the fans could be seen on social media. However, an official announcement from the makers about the same is still awaited. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Well, ahead of the supposed teaser, an unseen video of the actioner was released online.

Taking to Twitter, a user dropped the video featuring SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Salman Khan. Take a look:

When Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry, the superstar conducted an Instagram Live where he spoke about Pathaan. During this, the superstar also provided a brief picture of when the teaser/trailer of Pathaan will be out. According to social media buzz, the Pathaan's teaser will release on Bollywood Badshah's birthday, November 2.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday special

Shah Rukh Khan, whose name is synonymous with romance and action made his debut in 1992 with a classic film, Deewana. His performance started an incredible journey of a superstar in making. He gave many blockbusters in his career and also witnessed some lows but never failed to amaze the fans with his charisma and attractive personality. As he will be turning a year older, his films are making a comeback on the screen. While his blockbuster 'Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jaenge' is marking a return to the theaters, his debut film Deewana will air on Sony MAX 2 on his birthday on 2nd November 2022 at 9pm.

About Pathaan

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen after his film Zero in 2018. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the film will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan oozes royalty in black as he arrives at Red Chillies office with Gauri for Diwali puja

SRK's upcoming projects

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara. Taking a pan-India route, Jawan will release on June 2, 2023. With this film, life seems to be coming full-circle for SRK, who started his journey with the character of Abhimanyu Rai on the television show 'Fauji' which aired back in 1989.

The film seems to be laced with high-octane action sequences and talents from across Indian cinema. If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo in Jawan.

