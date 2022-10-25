Shah Rukh Khan oozes royalty in black as he arrives at Red Chillies office with Gauri for Diwali puja

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Shah Rukh Khan with family

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and their youngest son AbRam Khan were clicked at Red Chillies Office on the evening of Diwali. The Khan family, who had arrived at the venue for the Diwali puja, was accompanied by their manager Pooja Dadlani. A video of the Bollywood superstar, entering the office premise with his family went viral. SRK looked royal and classy in a black kurta as he stepped out of his car. His son Abram Khan, who came out of the car and held his father's hand, looked adorable in white. The father-son duo then walked towards the office.

Soon after the video featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and AbRam was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, fans took to the comment section to shower praises and love on the Khans. A user wrote, "Omg his glimpse made my day." Another said, "Sharukh is looking smart here." A third comment read, "THE PATHANIIII SUITTT, srk in black..."

Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his grand comeback on the big screen with three films in 2023. Last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, the actor will star in Pathaan after 5 long years. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will release in January next year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, SRK starrer is backed by Yash Raj Films. The film will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from that, SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara. Taking a pan-India route, Jawan will release on June 2, 2023. With this film, life seems to be coming full-circle for SRK, who started his journey with the character of Abhimanyu Rai on the television show 'Fauji' which aired back in 1989.

The film seems to be laced with high-octane action sequences and talents from across Indian cinema. If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo in Jawan.

