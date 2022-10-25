Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate Diwali with stunning photos, netizens say 'Death hi ho gayi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Diwali photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Diwali together and one of Bollywood's most loved couples shared their photos on social media with the fans. They looked stunning in traditional attires and fans can't have enough of these precious festive moments of 'VicKat'. Whenever Katrina and Vicky come together, it is enough to make the fans' hearts flutter and seeing them celebrate Diwali is something netizens are loving beyond description. These pictures have gone viral on social media and the comments section has been flooded with loving messages.

VicKat celebrate first Diwali together

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been out and about in Mumbai attending the parties hosted by their film industry friends. On Diwali, they celebrated the 'Festival of Lights' with each other and their families. Katrina took to social media and shared pictures from the time. In the photos, they were seen holding hands and lighting up our Instagram feeds with their million-dollar smiles. In the candid moments captured through the lens, Katrina looked lovingly at Vicky. In another snap, Vicky overlooked the balcony and was snapped from behind. The Phone Bhoot actress captioned the post, "Shubh Deepavali (sic)."

Katrina and Vicky stun in traditional attires

On the occasion of Diwali, Katrina and Vicky looked stunning in traditional Indian attires. Katrina glowed like a thousand bulbs dressed in a shimmery yellow saree. She kept the jewellery minimum, opting for long earrings and bangles to amp up the festive look. Vicky complemented his wife in a white embroidered bandhgala. Vicky's smile is wholesome in the images from his Diwali celebration. Commenting on the images, one social media user said, "Death hi ho jaayegi meri to (sic)." Another commented, "Cutest people in the world (sic)."

Read: Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgn pose together at Diwali bash, netizens say 'too much glam in one frame'

Katrina Kaif on Diwali 2022 plans

Katrina Kaif has her upcoming film Phone Bhoot releasing on November 4. The horror-comedy also co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trailer has generated immense curiosity among the fans. Meanwhile, while speaking with IndiaTV, Katrina opened up on her Diwali plans with Vicky Kaushal. She said, "It's our first Diwali after marriage. We have been away for a while and we are looking to celebrate Diwali together with both of our families."

Read: Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha making Diwali rangoli is the cutest thing on the internet today

Latest Entertainment News