Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha making Diwali rangoli is the cutest thing on the internet today | WATCH

Shila Shetty wished fans on the occasion of Diwali as she shared a video of herself making rangoli in her home. Making colourful Rangoli in the homes is a custom duly followed in Indian households during festive occasions and Shilpa taught her kids how to do it on Diwali 2022. In the clip shared by Shilpa, one could see that Shilpa and her two kids, younger daughter Samisha and elder son Viaan Raj, were making colourful rangolis at their place. Seeing Samisha partake in Diwali celebrations has melted the hearts of the netizens.

Shilpa Shetty dressed up in traditional attire on the occasion of Diwali. She soaked in the festive spirit and her kids also participated with the actress. In a clip shared by her, Shilpa made rangoli at her residence. Her daughter Samisha, who was twinning with her mother, was seen lending a helping hand to her. There were colours kept on a plate beside them. Shilpa captioned the post, "Keeping up to our yearly tradition.. Rangoli time. Hope you have the wealth of Health, light of positivity and tonnes of prosperity this year . Wishing you and your family a verrryyyy Happy Dhanteras and Diwali (sic)."

Shilpa Shetty to make her web series debut

Shilpa Shetty will also be making her web series debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. It co-stars Sidharth Malhotra. Rohit is expanding his cop universe to the OTT space with Amazon Prime Video's production.

Shilpa, who makes contemporary Indian wear look easy, has been sporting an incredible mix of Indo-Western ensembles. If you are planning to wear traditional clothes during Diwali, take a cue from the Bollywood actress.

