Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs spread festive cheer

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes LIVE: 'The Festival of Lights', Diwali will be celebrated in India on October 24. People will be dressing up in their best traditional attires, making rangolis, lighting diyas and spreading joy and sweets with their loved ones. On the festive occasion, Bollywood celebrities also shared some warm wishes with their fans on social media. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan led Bollywood in spreading Diwali cheer as they shared greetings on the occasion. Most of our favourite celebrities have been spotted at various Diwali parties in the lead-up to the festival. They have also been inspiring followers about how to dress up for the occasion. Follow all the live updates here as more wishes continue to pour in through the day.

