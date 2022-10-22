Happy Diwali 2022: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Diwali 2022

Happy Diwali 2022: The festive vibes for Diwali have already begun. The festival of lights is one of the biggest festivals in India. This year it will be celebrated on October 24. On this auspicious day, people wear new clothes, decorate their house with lights and diyas as well as worship goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha for the prosperity and happiness of their family and loved ones. Diwali, which symbolizes the victory of lights over darkness, is celebrated during the Amavasya of the Kartik month. Our country is becoming digital and that's why to ensure that you wish all your near and dear ones a Happy Diwali 2022, we bring you some Diwali wishes, best WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings.

Happy Diwali 2021: SMS, Wishes, Whatsapp and Facebook Greetings

- May your life be as colorful and shimmering as the lights of Diwali. Joy and gaiety surround you forever. Have a happy and safe Diwali!

- May the divine light of Diwali shine with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health in your life. Happy Diwali 2021!

- This Diwali, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Diwali!

- May the bright lights of Diwali guide you out through every streak of negativity. May god bless you now and forever. Happy Diwali 2021!

- "A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, a Mouth full of sweets, a House full of diyas and a heart full of joy" Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!!

Happy Diwali 2022: HD Wallpapers and Images

