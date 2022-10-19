Happy Dhanteras 2022: What to buy and what not to buy on this auspicious day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM/VARDHMANJEWELLERSS Dhanteras 2022

Happy Dhanteras 2022: The festive season for the Hindus has begun! After Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras which is also commonly known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi is the next auspicious festival which will take place on October 23, this year. Dhanteras is derived from two words- Dhan and Teras. Dhan means wealth and teras is the Day 13. Dhanteras falls on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival of Diwali, followed with Narak Chaturdashi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and finally Bhai Dooj.

It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari was born on this day. That is why Dhanteras is also celebrated as the birthday of Lord Dhanvantari. Purchasing any commodity on this day is said to influence one's financial condition for a year. This is the reason why people buy gifts, gold, utensils and jewellery as it pleases the goddess and she bestows the devotee with more wealth. However, there are certain things that shouldn't be done or purchased on the day of Dhanteras. In case you are unaware about the same, here's a list of what to buy and what to refrain from, curated especially for you!

What To Buy on Dhanteras 2022?

It is considered auspicious to buy a broomstick on Dhanteras. It symbolises sweeping away all miseries from your home.

Buying Gold, silver, brass and copper items is considered auspicious.

Buy electronic items and keep them in the North-East direction inside your house.

Buy silverware or utensils made of brass on Dhanteras.

If you can't afford gold coins then silver coins too will serve the purpose.

Buy a piece of furniture for your house.

What Not To Buy on Dhanteras 2022?

Avoid buying sharp objects like scissors, knives and pins.

Don't buy any objects whose colour is black. Since, Dhanteras is a holy day and black signifies bad luck, hence, it should be avoided.

Don't purchase any commodity made of glass.

Don’t buy Car.

Refrain from buying aluminium utensils as this too is linked with Rahu.

