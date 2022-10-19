Dhanteras 2022: Donate these things ahead of Diwali to gain money and prosperity

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Donate these things on Dhanteras 2022

Dhanteras 2022: The festival of Dhanteras is just around the corner. It will be celebrated on Sunday, 23rd October, just a day before Diwali celebrations. On this day, Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are worshipped. Many people buy utensils or gold and silver on this day as it is considered auspicious. It is said that one must buy something on this day as it brings good luck and wealth. Over time, people have started including things like vehicles, electronic items and other things to buy on the day of Dhanteras. But do you know that donating things also has special significance on the day of Dhanteras?

As much as it is auspicious to buy new things, Dhanteras is also related to charity. One should donate things to gain wealth and prosperity in their life. However, while donating on the day of Dhanteras, keep in mind that you should donate before sunset. Also, do not donate white things like milk, curd, or white sweets to anyone.

Here's what you should donate on Dhanteras 2022-

Grains

It is believed that grains should be donated on the day of Dhanteras. Doing this ensures that the grain stock of the house is always filled. This basically means that you will always have food to eat. If you are not able to donate food grains for any reason, then you can feed food to a poor person.

Iron

It is believed that donating iron on this day is considered very auspicious and can change the fate of people. Also, it brings benefits of money.

Clothes

Who does not like new clothes on the festival? Donating clothes on the day of Dhanteras is also considered very auspicious. If possible, donate yellow clothes on this day.

Broom

There is also a tradition of buying a new broom on Dhanteras. It is believed that three brooms should be bought on the day of the festival out of which, one broom should be kept quietly in the temple. It is said that this helps solve the problem of money.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. India TV does not make any confirmation about this. It has been presented here keeping in mind the general public interest.)

