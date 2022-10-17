Diwali 2022: Don't let festivities sabotage weight loss plans; know ways to stick to diet plan

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diwali 2022 celebrations

With Diwali almost here, the first things that come to mind are food, sweets and parties. While we all love to binge-eat mouth-watering mithais with the festive season here, it can be problematic for someone trying to lose weight. India is a diverse country with a variety of delicious and irresistible food items. Sometimes, it becomes extremely difficult to keep our hands off these food items, even when we consciously want to stop.

How not to let Diwali sabotage weight loss plans?

1. Don’t stress

It becomes extremely difficult to keep our hands off these food items or even keep a check on our portion size and so we usually end up overeating and feeling guilty afterward. So, the best thing we can do is not stress over it.

2. Strike a balance

Don’t go overboard, while it is easy to overindulge in sweets and other delights during festivities, it is vital to be mindful of how much we eat. Taking a realistic approach to strike a balance between restricting ourselves completely and eating too much. The answer lies in eating small portions at frequent time intervals. Even if we visit a lot of people during this time and are expected to eat with them, keep a check on the portion size.

3. Eat healthily

Coming to a healthy diet, it is vital to include highly nutritious foods in the diet. Try to include fiber in the form of fruits, salads, oats, etc especially in the breakfast so as to maintain that balance which might get disturbed by eating too much fried or sweet traditional food later during the day.

4. Don’t forget to exercise

Universally known as the best way to keep our weight in check, the combination of a healthy diet and exercise can never go wrong. The expert encourages people to know that it is important to exercise to keep their weight in check. It is not important that you hit the gym every day but include a habit of at least going for a 30-minute walk or some form of light exercise.

Indulging in something other than our daily healthy food is not a bad thing as long as you have a healthy mindset of getting back on track. The key is to stick to a healthy diet and exercise during the festivities, and not wait for them to get over and then hit the gym. There’s no doubt that it can be a bit of a challenge, but the key is to remember that eating during festivals can be a lot of fun and guilt free if done in a balanced way.

