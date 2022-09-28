October Festival Calendar 2022: When is Diwali, Dussehra, Karva Chauth and other festivals

October Festival Calendar 2022: According to the Hindu calendar, the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month is going on right now. The month of Kartik will start after the full moon of Ashwin i.e. Sharad Purnima on October 9. Apart from big festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, and Karwa Chauth; many big fasting festivals will be celebrated in October and this month is very important from a religious point of view. It will start from Shashthi Tithi of Shardiya Navratri.
Here's the list of fasts and festivals in October-
October 2022 big fasting festivals (October Vrat Tyohar calendar 2022)
- 02 October 2022 (Sunday) - Gandhi Jayanti
- 03 October 2022 (Monday) - Shardiya Navratri Mahaashtami (Durga Ashtami) and Kanya Puja
- 04 October 2022 (Tuesday) - Mahanavami, Navratri fasting
- 05 October 2022 (Wednesday) - Dussehra (Vijayadashmi), Durga idol immersion
- 06 October 2022 (Thursday) - Papankusha Ekadashi fast
- 07 October 2022 (Friday) - Ashwin Shukra Pradosh Vrat
- 09 October 2022 (Sunday) - Ashwin Purnima, Sharad Purnima, Kojagar Purnima Vrat
- 13 October 2022 (Thursday) - Karva Chauth, Sankashti Chaturthi fast
- 15 October 2022 (Saturday) - Skanda Shashthi fast
- 17 October 2022 (Monday) - Tula Sankranti, Ahoi Ashtami
- 21 October 2022 (Friday) - Rambha Ekadashi fast
- 22 October 2022 (Saturday) - Dhanteras, Dhanvantari Jayanti, Kartik Pradosh Vrat
- 24 October 2022 (Monday) - Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi
- 25 October 2022 (Tuesday) - Kartik Amavasya
- 26 October 2022 (Wednesday) - Bhai Dooj, Annakoot, Govardhan Puja, Yama Dwitiya, Chitragupta Puja
- 28 October 2022 (Friday) - Kartik Vinayak Chaturthi
- 30 October 2022 - Chhath Puja
Meanwhile, the nine-day festival of Navratri will come to an end on October 5 will the celebration of Dussehra. On this Hindu festival, Lord Ram defeated Ravana and gave the message of victory of good over evil. Also, on this day Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura, hence it is called Vijayadashami.
