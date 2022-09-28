October Festival Calendar 2022: When is Diwali, Dussehra, Karva Chauth and other festivals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE October Festival Calendar 2022

October Festival Calendar 2022: According to the Hindu calendar, the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month is going on right now. The month of Kartik will start after the full moon of Ashwin i.e. Sharad Purnima on October 9. Apart from big festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, and Karwa Chauth; many big fasting festivals will be celebrated in October and this month is very important from a religious point of view. It will start from Shashthi Tithi of Shardiya Navratri.

Here's the list of fasts and festivals in October-

October 2022 big fasting festivals (October Vrat Tyohar calendar 2022)

02 October 2022 (Sunday) - Gandhi Jayanti

03 October 2022 (Monday) - Shardiya Navratri Mahaashtami (Durga Ashtami) and Kanya Puja

04 October 2022 (Tuesday) - Mahanavami, Navratri fasting

05 October 2022 (Wednesday) - Dussehra (Vijayadashmi), Durga idol immersion

06 October 2022 (Thursday) - Papankusha Ekadashi fast

07 October 2022 (Friday) - Ashwin Shukra Pradosh Vrat

09 October 2022 (Sunday) - Ashwin Purnima, Sharad Purnima, Kojagar Purnima Vrat

13 October 2022 (Thursday) - Karva Chauth, Sankashti Chaturthi fast

15 October 2022 (Saturday) - Skanda Shashthi fast

17 October 2022 (Monday) - Tula Sankranti, Ahoi Ashtami

21 October 2022 (Friday) - Rambha Ekadashi fast

22 October 2022 (Saturday) - Dhanteras, Dhanvantari Jayanti, Kartik Pradosh Vrat

24 October 2022 (Monday) - Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi

25 October 2022 (Tuesday) - Kartik Amavasya

26 October 2022 (Wednesday) - Bhai Dooj, Annakoot, Govardhan Puja, Yama Dwitiya, Chitragupta Puja

28 October 2022 (Friday) - Kartik Vinayak Chaturthi

30 October 2022 - Chhath Puja

Meanwhile, the nine-day festival of Navratri will come to an end on October 5 will the celebration of Dussehra. On this Hindu festival, Lord Ram defeated Ravana and gave the message of victory of good over evil. Also, on this day Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura, hence it is called Vijayadashami.

