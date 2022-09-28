Durga Puja 2022: Best pandals in Delhi-NCR to visit this year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Maa Durga idol

Durga Puja is around the corner and pandal hopping is one of the favorite activities all Bengalis look forward to. One must visit a pandal and experience the larger-than-life, mesmerising idol of the Goddess and vibrant decorations to truly get into the festive vibes of the season. Durga puja pandals usually have huge gatherings of friends and families and multiple food stalls. While people must have already shopped for the 'Pujo', Here is a list of pandals in Delhi-NCR that are a must-visit during Durga Puja.

1. Kashmiri Gate, Delhi

One of the most exclusive places to witness the grand celebrations of Durga Puja is the annual pandal set up at Kashmiri Gate. It started somewhere around 1910 as a community puja during the celebration, making it more than 100 years old. People can enjoy the traditional rituals and mouth-watering bhog here. The pandal is set up quite close to the Kashmiri Gate metro station so it is easier to locate.

2. Greater Kailash, Delhi

Greater Kailash welcomes most Bengali people to Durgotsav. It witnesses one of the most elite crowds coming together to celebrate the festival. Not only that, but the pandal also attracts many visitors living around Delhi-NCR. The best thing about celebrating Durga Puja 2022 here is that the prasad is made of all organic ingredients. One must visit this pandal on Ashtami or Navami.

3. CR Park, Delhi

Chittaranjan Park is one of the poshest residential areas in Delhi-NCR, which is known for organising some of the best Durga Puja pandals, as it is also home to a large number of Bengalis. The celebrations go on all night on the days of the puja. Apart from the large idols of Goddess Durga with her children Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik, and Ganesh, one can also enjoy the iconic Dhunuchi Naach, a traditional dance performed during the Durga aarti.

4. Noida Kalibari

The Noida Bengali Culture Association is ready to hold its 40th Durga Puja celebrations at the Kalibari in sector 26. The premises will open for Anandomela on September 30. The pandal will replicate Belur Math. This year there will be Sharodd Samman awards to recognise the efforts of puja committees in the city. Awards will be given to the best idol, pandal and decorations.

5. Gaur City

The Gaur City Bengali Cultural Association will hold celebrations at Dada-Dadi park in Gaur City 1, Greater Noida west. The pandal will be the replica of the Kedarnath Temple, prepared by Kolkata-based craftsmen. It will be 45 ft high, mostly made of bamboo adding to the charm the idol of goddess Durga will be 12 ft high.

6. Shipra Sun City

The Bongotoru Durga Puja, in its 22nd year, will portray the nine avatars of the goddess for the first time in Delhi-NCR. The pandal theme is an over 500-year-old traditional dance form 'Chhau' which has received the heritage tag from UNESCO. Over 20 artisans from Medinipur, West Bengal are currently building the 40 ft-high mandap.

