Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar reveals, 'Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies'

After a gripping season of brewing conversations around love, family, and marriage, Koffee With Karan Season 7 turns the tables in its finale episode. Four special guests from the influencer universe take over the conversation as the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar, invites social media sensations Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait, along with popular content creators Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, to the couch. The four get together to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards while dishing out a hilarious episode of laughter, fun and explosive behind-the-scene secrets of the season.

Karan Johar’s prowess in the entertainment industry goes beyond being a director, producer and chat-show host. He is also celebrated as a male fashionista, a title held by few other male actors in the industry. He finally opens up about getting to share the fashionista title with Ranveer Singh who is known for never following a rule book when it comes to clothes.

"Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies. We constantly text each other saying you killed that look. It then reached a point when we realized it was only us complementing each other, no one really bothered," said the iconic host.

Karan also honestly expressed feeling bad about not being invited to famous Bollywood weddings that happened recently---especially of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

"When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited. Then after the wedding came, the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren't you invited? Is everything ok between you guys?" Karan shared.

As guest lists in Bollywood weddings become increasingly short, for those left out, solace can be found in finding out others who did not make it to the list. "When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat's wedding, I did find a little peace," accepted the director, candidly.

The season 7, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, featured Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturved-Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan, Gauri Khan-Bhavana Panday-Maheep Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan, and Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor as guests.

Koffee with Karan Season 7 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

