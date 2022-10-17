Diwali 2022 Date Calendar: When is Dhanteras, Deepawali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diwali 2022 Date Calendar

Diwali is one of the most important Hindu festivals. With the Deepawali weekend just around the corner, the marketplaces, houses and streets have been flooded with people. The colourful lights have already decorated many households and Hindu devotees are preparing to welcome Goddess Lakshmi on the auspicious occasion. Diwali falls on the new moon day of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month every year and marks the return of Lord Rama to his home Ayodhya after defeating King Ravana.

People all across the country light lamps and diyas and worship Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi and Kubera on this day. Diwali is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm, the celebrations continue for 5 days. It begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj.

However, some people are still confused what is the exact calendar of Diwali and the festivals that follow. Especially with Solar Eclipse occurring the day after Diwali. Know the puja timings, shubh muhurat and other details here. Here is the Diwali 2022 date calendar.

When is Diwali 2022?

Associated with wealth and happiness, the festival of Diwali is being celebrated on October 24 this year. According to the Brahma Purana, on the midnight of Amavasya of Kartik month, Goddess Lakshmi comes to the earth and blesses her devotees. This year, choti Diwali and Diwali will be celebrated together.

Auspicious time (shubh muhurat) for Lakshmi Pujan 2022

Lakshmi Puja muhurat is from 07:26 PM to 08:39 PM.

When is Dhanteras 2022?

Dhanvantari or Dhanteras is celebrated on the first day of Diwali week and this year it falls on October 23. The shubh muhurat of Dhanteras will start at 6.31 am and end at 2:34 pm.

When is Govardhan Puja 2022?

Govardhan Puja marks the victory of Lord Krishna from Lord Indra by lifting the Govardhan Mountain on his little finger. This year, it will be celebrated on October 25 and the shubh muhurat of puja will be from 06:36 am to 08:55 am.

When is Bhai Dooj 2022?

The last day of Diwali week marks the celebration of Bhai Dooj and is celebrated by siblings. Sisters on this day wish for the long life of their brothers by doing puja and this year it will be celebrated on October 26. The shubh muhurat for the same will be from 1:12 pm to 3:27 pm.

