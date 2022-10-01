October Horoscope 2022: With Dussehra & Diwali, Know monthly prediction of all zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK October Horoscope 2022

October Horoscope 2022: Wondering what the planets are planning for your love, financial and career life this month? With Dussehra and Diwali festivities and the retrograde of Mercury, Mars, Saturn and Venus, all the zodiac signs are expected to witness both auspicious and inauspicious changes in their life. Know what the month of October has in store for you according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

Ganesha says that your health and well-being will need more attention as your planet is witnessing some transition. This is the correct time to ask for appraisals and promotions. You should make people accede to your power and supremacy. You are giving a lot more regard to friends and family around you and now, is the time you should start aiming at yourself. This month will bring you harsh tasks and you must reflect on them. It will bring some table-turning occasion and nothing can change that so just stay quiet. You will receive a lot of attention from your favorite people which will have you feeling like you’re on cloud nine.

Taurus

Ganesha says everything will go fairly well this month but the only thing you need to be careful about is whom you share the details of your life. Not everyone is happy on behalf of you and interested in your life genuinely. Someone might only want to take benefit of you hence make sure you are careful about who you trust. You will be inspirited to formulate your plans and goals this month. You will have a lot of things on your mind this month, which is a good thing as you have been waiting for a new prospect for quite a while now.

Gemini

Ganesha says positive energies are great for you this month. The positive highlight for you this month is that you will gain a lot of lucidity and insight into your love life. Everything this month will go smoothly. Your strong wealth condition will allow you to help your relatives or friends and earn goodwill. You'll also be ready to take on new difficulties on the professional front this month. You may enjoy working this month. You are likely to apply new ideas in the family business. This month your tough work will help you to implement the plan successfully.

Cancer

Ganesha says you are likely to be inclined to leave the office earlier and spend some time with family members to do something creative a lot of times this month. You may be successful in resolving past apprehensions with your colleagues at work. All obstacles may disappear and you are likely to complete all pending tasks. You may experience a steady, upward surge of growth with your tough work and devotement.

Leo

Ganesha says you will feel as if this month is a little bit challenging. Your life seems to be falling apart, but it is actually the beginning of your evolution. You need to focus on becoming the better version of yourself this month from the lessons that you learn. Your health is amazing. If you try to adopt some health care routines like exercise or yoga and start eating more nutritious foods you will feel even better. Now is the time to work hard towards achieving optimum well-being or health.

Virgo

Ganesha says your energies will be great this month. It is a good month for you to relax, reflect, and delight. If you’re single you’ll come across many new love interests. If you’re in a relationship, you will auspicious to have your partner this month. As they will be your major support system through all thick and thin. New occasions and work are very likely to arrive this month. Nothing evidently negative will happen as you will in fact enjoy the work but make sure you’re not fixated on the price; you need to focus on your work and relish the journey.

Libra

Ganesha says you are doing amazing health-wise. You will consider a new person this month as you go through full of energy and enthusiasm. Your fitness has finally healed and you’re doing great. Your tough work will pay off this month; if you’re finding for a job you’re likely to get a high-paying job this month. If you are planning a new business venture, a significant new difficulty is likely to arise soon after you start your new venture.

Scorpio

Ganesha says you have been having this argument internally with yourself for quite a while now. You’re now likely to confront your parents and let them know how you truly feel trapped in your current career and that you won’t be able to sustain yourself long enough in this field. You’re most suitable to find a newfound fire and confidence inside of you that you could and should use to stand your ground. Your sign is known for tolerating other people’s domination even though you are silently suffering. This month will put an end to your people-pleasing behavior and at the end of the month, you’ll find yourself emotionally independent.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says you will enjoy this month a lot. Make sure you take time to relax. You’ll feel a vague discomfort that will move you to consider new career options. You won’t be tempted to chuck it all away, but you’ll definitely want to make a move of some kind in a completely various direction. Although the differences between you and your spouse are minor, they also make you a well-rounded couple if you work them right. This month you will understand that you and your partner have similar likes and dislikes and you will still need to make common compromises and work together.

Capricorn

Ganesha says you will go through a positive shift when it comes to your mental and physical health. This positive shift will help you to take part and indulge more in social occasions. Love planet Venus is laid down to work some magic in your sign. But Venus can also shift your attention to love life situations that you have deliberately ignored. You will experience an abundance of love, warmth, and relief this month. But to make the most of this, love connection, either existing or budding, you may need to achieve new levels of trust and openness first. You need to pay attention to your digestion this month to avoid any complications to your fitness. Eat only homemade food with less oil and salt and focus on your health the most this month.

Aquarius

Ganesha says work on being disciplined and diligent this month, it will save you from a lot of losses in the future. Your business has been pretty down lately. This month can be different, do not overthink and spend your time dwelling on spilled milk, instead pick yourself up and make the most of the funds and the clients you have this month. Make sure you ask for help and support from reliable people as you will need people to help you start making profits again and keep your business alive, you will be able to achieve wealth and success by the end of this month only if you work hard, manage well and do not let your ego come in the path of seeking help or taking other people’s advice. Make sure you have a fitness care routine this month as well.

Pisces

Ganesha says you are generally an optimistic person, though other people don't always see that. You may talk a lot about your worries; because you are very meaningful, but deep down, you usually believe that you'll be triumphant in whatever you ensue. A long-term target seems to be winding up now, and this month you will see some progress on that front. Continue to fight off any fears or negatory thoughts, and by this month's end, you will see a genuine and obvious sign that things are indeed going your way.

Read More Astrology News