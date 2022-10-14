Solar Eclipse 2022: Date & time of surya grahan in October on Diwali; do's and don'ts to follow

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Solar Eclipse 2022: Date & time of surya grahan

Solar Eclipse 2022: The last surya grahan of this year will take place in October on Diwali. After 27 years, the solar eclipse and the festival of Diwali are taking place on the same day on October 24 and 25. Diwali is celebrated on Kartik Amavasya and this time the tithi of the same is on two days. The Kartik Amavasya Tithi will start at 05.27 pm on October 24 and it will remain till 04.18 in the evening on October 25. While India will celebrate Diwali on October 24th, the next day is Govardhan Puja on October 25. This solar eclipse is a partial solar eclipse that will be visible mainly from parts of Europe, North-East Africa and West Asia.

The second and last surya grahan of this year will last for about an hour and will not have any effect on the celebrations and worshipping during Diwali. The first solar eclipse of the year took place on 30 April 2022.

What is partial Solar Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse takes place when the moon comes between the Sun and the Earth but the three of them don't align in a perfectly straight line. When this happens, the Sun appears to have a dark shadow on only a small part of its surface.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Time and Sutak period

The sutak period of a solar eclipse occurs when the solar eclipse is visible. In and around the metropolis, the partial eclipse will begin at around 16:52 hours, the maximum occurring at 17:01 hours, and will cease to be seen at 17:03 hours at the sunset.

The partial solar eclipse will begin in Iceland at around 14:29 hours IST and will be seen at its maximum from Russia at 16:30 hours (IST). It will end at around 18:32 hours (IST) over the Arabian Sea.

In the north Bengal town of Siliguri, the celestial phenomenon will be occurring between 16:41 and 16:59 hours and during the maximum eclipse (at around 16:56 hours) about 8.

"In New Delhi, it will commence at around 16:29 hours and end with the sunset at 18:09 hours with the maximum eclipse to occur at 17:42 hours when the Sun will be obscured by the Moon by an amount of only 24.5 per cent," Duari said.

Jaisalmer in Rajasthan will experience the eclipse from 16:26 hours to 18:09 hours with the maximum at around 17:30 hours, when the disc of the Sun will be obscured by 42.5 per cent.

"In Mumbai, the eclipse will begin at 16:49 hours with the maximum occurring at around 17:42 hours. It will end at 18:09 hours, when the Sun appears to go down the Arabian Sea at sunset."

In southern and central India, the eclipse will be again observed just before sunset with Nagpur experiencing the eclipse during 16:49 to 17:42 hours.

In Bengaluru, the eclipse will begin at 17:12 hours, reaching its maximum at 17:49 hours and ending at 17:55 hours during sunset.

Chennai will have the eclipse during 17:14 to 17:44 hours, the astrophysicist said.

Who can see October Surya Grahan?

During the Diwali festival on October 25, there will be a partial solar eclipse which will be visible from most parts of the country, astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari said. The eastern metropolis, however, will be able to witness the partial solar eclipse for a very small duration, the celestial phenomenon will be better observed in the northern and western regions of the country. The eclipse will not be observed from northeastern India as the celestial phenomenon will be occurring after sunset in those regions, Duari said.

Apart from India, the October 25-partial cosmic affair will be visible from most parts of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia.

Know some dos during Solar Eclipse 2022:

Any mantra of Lord Shiva should be chanted during a solar eclipse.

Take a bath after the solar eclipse is over.

Clean the house after the solar eclipse is over.

After the eclipse is over, sprinkle Gangajal in the house.

Pregnant women should stay indoors during the Sutak period

Know some don'ts during Solar Eclipse 2022:

Cooking and eating food is considered taboo during an eclipse.

Never look at the eclipse with the naked eye.

One should not sleep during an eclipse.

Before the solar eclipse, put basil leaves in water and food.

Many people do not use a sharp object during the eclipse

The next major solar eclipse to be visible from India will be an annular eclipse on May 21, 2031 when the annularity can be observed from a narrow patch of land in south India. Three years later, on March 20, 2034, the next total solar eclipse will be visible from India and the totality will be observed from the northernmost part of Kashmir.

