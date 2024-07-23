Fed up with stubborn stains on shirt collar? Try these 5 tips to remove them easily

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Tips to remove stubborn stains from the shirt collar.

Who doesn't love to wear white or light-shaded clothes? Almost everyone does but the problem arises when there is a stain on the white dress or dirt accumulates on the collar. These stains and dirt are so stubborn that they do not get removed. Even a small stain on white clothes is immediately visible, that is why people hesitate to wear stained clothes. In such a situation, we are going to tell you some such tips, by trying which you will able to remove stubborn stains from your white clothes and their shine will also remain intact.

These tips will clear the stain:

Hydrogen peroxide: Hydrogen peroxide is the best option for removing stains from white clothes. Pour hydrogen peroxide on the stain and rub it. Soak the clothes in detergent for a few hours. After 2-3 hours, wash the clothes with lukewarm water. You will see that the stain has lightened or disappeared. Lemon and baking soda: Lemon and baking soda are very beneficial in removing stubborn stains of lentils or colour on white clothes. Mix 1-2 teaspoons of lemon juice with 1 teaspoon of baking soda. Now apply this mixture to the stain and rub it well. After this, wash the clothes with lukewarm water, the stain will come out easily.

Clean stains like this:

If you get an ink stain on a white cloth, use rubbing alcohol to clean it. Let it sit for a few minutes before washing.

If there is a grease or oil stain on the clothes, apply baking soda and rub it there. Let it stay for a few minutes before washing.

In case of food stains, apply a solution of water and white vinegar on the stained area and let it sit for a few minutes before washing it.

Also, keep these things in mind:

Before washing the clothes, clean the stained area thoroughly so that it does not spread to other places.

Soaking the clothes in a solution of warm water and detergent lightens the stains, so soak them in warm water before cleaning the stains.

Chlorine bleach can damage or yellow some fabrics, so use it with caution.

