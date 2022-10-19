Diwali 2022 getaways near Delhi-NCR: Neemrana to Jim Corbett, pollution free celebration places

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NEEMRANA.HOTEL, COUNTRYINN_TARIKA Diwali 2022 getaways near Delhi-NCR

Diwali 2022 getaways near Delhi-NCR: A long weekend is around the corner as the festival of lights is coming to open the gates of happiness. It is undeniable that Diwali is one of the greatest and most exciting celebration in India, but we must not neglect the fact that it becomes much too polluted and harmful for health during these days, which commonly leads to suffocation or exacerbate lung problems for most people. In order to ensure that you experience a clean and pollution-free Diwali, we have various getaways for you.

Neemrana Fort

When wanting to commemorate any occasion, Neemrana Fort Palace is one unquestionably wonderful location that is the ideal fusion of history and modern touches. So, this Diwali, take a trip down to this old fort and bask in the splendour of history and culture. The fort is built on the Aravalli hills, which date back 2 billion years. Neemrana Fort, which is only 127 kilometres from Delhi, is ideal for a weekend retreat.

Agra

Agra is known worldwide for the Taj Mahal, which is located on the banks of the Yamuna. However, the allure of this mediaeval city is not restricted to this beautiful structure. There's plenty to see and do, from monuments and mausoleums to gardens and street markets. The prominent attractions are Agra Fort, Wildlife SOS, Itimad-ud-Tomb, Daulah's and Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity. The city is 215 kilometres from Delhi and is a fantastic weekend getaway.

Jim Corbett

It is one of the greatest national parks in India and a fantastic safari option, as the sal forests here are home to a large tiger population as well as elephants, leopards, bears, deer, langurs,, scores of bird species, and so much more. It is only 255 kilometres from the National Capital Region, which is a convenient 5.5-hour drive.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh is widely considered as the world's yoga capital. It is a pilgrim destination and is regarded as one of the holiest Hindu locations. Rishikesh is the ideal spot for an adventurous trip, with sports such as river rafting, bungee jumping, kayaking, zip-lining, and many more. Bless yourself by taking a sacred bath in the Ganges and becoming immersed in its flowing sound. It is only 233 kilometres from Delhi NCR.

Nainital

It is a picturesque hill station surrounded by pine and oak trees and old homes. Along with the excellent tourist attractions, the weather and panoramic vistas are breathtaking. Must-see attractions include Tiffin Top, GB Pant high altitude zoo, Naini Lake, Naina Peak, Eco Cave Gardens, and others. The town has a lot more to offer that can only be discovered through personal experience. It is approximately 315 kilometres from Delhi and is an ideal weekend getaway.

