Dhanteras 2022 is on October 22 or 23? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Timings and Mantra

Dhanteras 2022 is on October 22 or 23? The festival of Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi will be celebrated on Sunday, October 23. According to Panchang, it is commemorated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha, which falls in the month of Ashvini in the Hindu calendar. Traditionally, Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival of Diwali, followed by Narak Chaturdashi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and finally Bhai Dooj.

Dhanteras is also celebrated as the birthday of Lord Dhanvantari, who is considered the physician of the gods. Therefore, this day has special significance for doctors. Dhanteras is also called 'Dhanya Teras' or 'Dhyana Teras' in Jainism because on this day Lord Mahavir had gone into meditation and three days later, on the day of Diwali, Nirvana was attained by him.

Dhanteras 2022 Shubh Muhurat

The Dhanteras puja muhurat will be observed from 07:00 to 08:17 pm on October 22.

Dhanteras 2022 Shopping Muhurta

This year on October 23, the auspicious time for shopping on Dhanteras will begin at 07:03 pm and will last till 10:39 pm. One can buy new utensils, and gold or silver items during this auspicious time.

Dhanteras Puja vidhi

For good health, well being and good life, on the day of Dhanteras, one should worship Lord Dhanvantari, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. While worshipping him, you would need a wooden post, incense, an earthen lamp, cotton, scent, camphor, ghee, fruits, flowers, nuts, sweets and prasad.

As per traditions, seven grains are also kept in the place of worship. The seven bowls of cereal include wheat, urad, moong, gram, barley, rice and lentils.

Clean the northeast corner of the house and put a wooden post there. Spread a red cloth on that post and install the idol or picture of Lord Dhanvantari on it, as well as the picture or idol of Lord Ganesha. Place a kalash filled with water in the north direction of the wooden post and place a bowl full of rice on top of that kalash.

Now tie kalawa on the kalash and make a swastika sign with roli. In this way, after the installation of the idol and the Kalash, the Lord should be invoked. Then first of all, Ganesh ji and then Lord Dhanvantari should be duly worshipped. First, apply roli-rice to Ganesh ji and Dhanvantari ji. Offer them scent, flowers, as well as fruits and sweets. After that offer bhog to God.

Offering kheer made of milk, rice is considered auspicious. After offering bhog, light incense, lamp and camphor and do the aarti of God.

Dhanteras Mantra

ॐ नमो भगवते महासुदर्शनाय वासुदेवाय धन्वंतराये:

अमृत कलश हस्ताय सर्वभय विनाशाय सर्व रोग निवारणाय

त्रिलोकपथाय त्रिलोक नाथाय श्री महाविष्णु स्वरूप

श्री धन्वंतरी स्वरूप श्री श्री श्री औषधचक्र नारायणाय नमः॥

Wishing you all a very Happy Dhanteras and Diwali!

