Diwali 2022: 5 ways to protect yourself from pollution this festive season

Diwali is the most auspicious festival in the Hindu annual calendar. People light candles and diyas and dress in colorful traditional clothing, and some also burn firecrackers. People exchange gifts and celebrate this festival with great fervor. For this purpose, many visit the houses of their relatives or light firecrackers. But burning the fire crackers indicates a danger because over time air pollution has become a cause for concern due to various factors.

Bursting firecrackers lead to air pollution in the environment. This results in various diseases such as lung cancer, heart attack, and acute respiratory diseases. But don't worry, there are tips you can use to protect yourself from increasing air pollution.

Here are the ways you should keep in mind to protect yourself from air pollution.

1.) Keep your inhalers handy

Inhalers can be conveniently stored. This allows asthma patients to enjoy travel and outdoor activities without fear of a sudden asthma attack. This is especially important for people whose asthma worsens or is caused by allergies.

2.) Wear a wet cloth as a mask

For your face, a wet cloth can be an effective way to clean and cover your face as a mask. A wet cloth is helpful to protect your skin from dirt. You can use it to clean your skin also.

3.) Keep an eye on air quality

If you plan to burn firecrackers outside, then it is necessary to check the air quality before you go outside. This is because air quality can give you a good idea of the level of pollution around your area.

4.) Stay Indoors and watch firecrackers from inside

A person who goes out on Diwali is vulnerable to poor air quality. Therefore, staying indoors is a good option to escape poor air quality.

5.) Drink water

The human body is made up of about 60% water, and without fluids, we can survive only three to five days. Water is essential for digestion as well as for many other vital body functions. You can drink plenty of water to survive during Diwali as the body needs to be hydrated.

So, don't spoil your Diwali by worrying too much, but make it a memorable one by following the above-mentioned simple tricks.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

