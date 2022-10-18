Diwali 2022: Here are some last-minute gifting ideas you must not miss

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diwali

Diwali 2022: If you are still confused about what to gift to your dear ones, then here is a gifting guide for you to choose from various genres- gadgets, gizmos, fitness and more. These last minute gifting ideas could be a great option to bring a smile on someone's face on this Diwali.

Flexnest Massage Gun at Rs 4,999

For fitness enthusiasts, the Flexnest Massage Gun could be an ideal gift for young professionals and people who are suffering from some pain. The Massage Gun is for muscle recovery and it is quiet, lightweight, powerful and built with the highest quality materials. Built to activate or recover your muscle, allowing you to move better. Enhance muscle recovery, release stress and tension, and soothe discomfort with the smart percussive therapy of The Flexnest Massage Gun.

SWOTT Armor 007 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch at Rs 1,990

SWOTT’s new smartwatch– ‘Armor 007’ helps in keeping the track of user’s health by monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen level and sleep while letting you create the user’s style statement. It further enables users to make and take calls through the wrist itself, as it comes loaded with an HD speaker and microphone. The smartwatch features a 300mAh internal battery with 7 days of working and 30 days of Standby time. Its 1.69-inch TFT Colour Screen with complete capacitive Touch and 500 nits 2.5D curved glass helps you see in bright sunlight. Like all smartwatches, Armor 007 has 24 sports modes and 100+ Watch Interfaces which make it a sporty watch to buy. The new smartwatch is available through the official website of SWOTT and other leading eCommerce outlets like Amazon at Rs 1,990 in Black, Grey, Blue, Green and Red strap colours.

realme smart bulb at Rs 749

Indeed a budget-friendly gift to surprise someone with the realme smart bulb, which comes with a life span of 13 years and comes with no harmful blue lights. The bulb features Voice and app control, which can be linked with the realme link app. It further supports up to 16 million colours and the most highlighted feature of the smart bulb is that it can automatically identify the rhythm of the music, which is further synchronized with any song and further creates a matching atmosphere with the changing lights, giving an all-new experience to the way you enjoy your music.

It comes with different reading, night light, and working modes which make it a perfect gift for your loved ones as per their routine and it is available on the official website of realme and Flipkart.

Qubo Smart WiFi Wireless Video Doorbell at Rs 5,990

Qubo designed by Hero Group helps the user to always stay connected with the front door from anywhere with an instant visitor video call feature of the Doorbell. It has a 1080 MP full HD camera and an advanced built-in Intruder alarm system. The highlighting feature of this product is the advanced AI capability that comes with Person Detection and Intruder Alarm making the right choice for your loved ones who stay alone or for your parents staying alone. It also has a Visitor’s Time Lapse video. Qubo Smart Wifi Wireless Video Doorbell is the perfect solution for apartments and builder floors, helping you make your home smart. It has data storage of up to 128GB SD and is available on Amazon.

realme TechLife Air Purifier at Rs 7,999

This is a must-have gift after Diwali to protect your dear ones from air pollution. realme TechLife Air Purifier comes with a glossy look which adds up to the aesthetic well of the smart home. It’s compact and light weighted with a vertically standing unit and a plastic net front. The LED indicators on the soft touch screen give it a pleasant look. The realme Tech Life Air Purifier is the value of money, as it is easily movable, comes with a premium look, perfect size, effective for your home. It is priced at Rs 7,999 and is available on the official website of realme and on Flipkart

GK Hair Global Keratin Nourishing Kit under Rs 8,500

If you prefer to give quality with class, then this kit from GK Hair is a perfect gift for your dear ones for this Diwali. Gk Hair gold shampoo comprises aloe vera, shea butter, juvexin and argan oil to protect, nourish and restore hair health, by giving it suppleness, and shine along with a pleasant aroma of rare floral extracts. Gkhair gold conditioner comes with the capability to moisturise and nourish hair internally, by restoring them back to its youthful state. Gkhair gold serum enriched with the goodness of juvexin, aloe vera, shea butter and argan oil provides deep nourishment to the hair, eliminates frizz and adds shine. Gkhair deep conditioner masque locks in healthy hair cells with double protection revealing the hair’s natural beauty while deep conditioning and protecting hair. The kit is available on the official website of the company at Rs 7,650 (at the time of writing).



Jabra Elite 4 Active at Rs 5,001

The Jabra Elite 4 Active offers great calls with 4-microphone technology, protected by a special mesh covering for added wind noise protection, so you can be heard loud and clear on calls. Adding to a comfortable fit outside of sports, with a wing-free, ergonomic design. Jabra also provides something for everyone, as these earbuds come in colour themes consistent with the existing Elite Active range, navy, black and light mint. These earbuds provide immersive sound with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), customizable equalizer, and HearThrough technology, plus access to Spotify Tap playback*, bringing a real boost to your workout. Made with a secure active fit, and IP57-graded water and sweatproof protection, these buds are engineered for all kinds of workouts. And with a 2-year warranty*, these buds provide up to 7 hours of battery time and up to 28 hours total with a charging case. Priced at Rs 5,001 (As per amazon season sale discount)

Havells Handheld Garment Steamer starting at Rs 5,395

Another useful gifting option can be the Havells Handheld Garment Steamer - Wrinkly 920W and Elegance 1200W that offers quick heat-up time and continuous steaming time of up to 11 minutes. With its dual steam settings, the steamer provides fast and effective results in removing wrinkles and freshening up the fabric. The vertical steamer range is designed for quickly neatening clothes on the hanger eliminating wrinkles faster than an average iron. Moreover, they are light, compact, and convenient to use, and they do not require an ironing board too making them ideal as a travel companion. Designed for last-minute touch-ups, the steamer also comes along with convenient accessories and add-ons to provide quick results.

Price: Rs 5,395- Rs 6,995



