Diwali 2022: Beautiful and easy rangoli designs to celebrate this pious festival

As Diwali is around the corner, we all look forward to decorate our houses with lights flowers and beautiful rangolis. This festival of lights symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. According to Ramayana, Lord Rama, his wife Sita and brother Laxmana finally returned to Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exile and defeating the demon king Raavana. Diwali marks his return to his home. Other than this, Diwali is also celebrated as the day Goddess Lakshmi was born from Samudra Manthan, the churning of the cosmic ocean of milk by the gods and demons. Lakshmi chose Vishnu as her husband on the night of Diwali, and the two were bonded in holy matrimony.

During this auspicious time, Rangolis are one of the most prominent ways to decorate our houses. The word 'Rangoli' is said to have been derived from the words 'Rang' and 'Aavalli' which refers to a row of colors. Rangoli designs and colors vary between different regions but they all follow some basic patterns. A Rangoli usually has a geometrical structure that is also symmetrical. The design patterns often consist of natural elements like animals, flowers, etc.

This Diwali let's decorate our home with some unique and interesting Rangoli designs. Take a look:

