Ram Setu Vs Thank God: Akshay Kumar or Ajay Devgn, who will win box office clash this Diwali?

We will see a clash between Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn's Thank God. Both movies are slated to release on 25th October. Let's have a look at the pre-bookings, let's find out who is winning here.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2022 13:34 IST
Ram Setu Vs Thank God
Image Source : INDIA TV Ram Setu Vs Thank God

Ahead of the Diwali celebration, we have a big clash between Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' and Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God'. Both movies are hitting the theatres on 25th November a day after Diwali. Now it will be really exciting to watch the clash of the biggies. Both Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are much-loved actors and have been gaining praise for their movies. While Akshay Kumar's movie 'Ram Setu' is an action-adventure, Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' is a comedy film. 

Ram Setu is slowly edging ahead of Thank God in terms of advance through the advances of both films remain very slow. There will not be much advance for either film and these advance numbers have to be taken with a pinch of salt as they are signaling very low opening days as Ram Setu is looking at a 1.50 crore net advance with 75% of this being for day one. So from advance, it looks much lower than 10 crore net openings for both films but this should not be the case as audiences should come out post-Diwali on the big holiday 

As of now on Saturday morning Ram Setu had sold 4.087 tickets at PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the first day while Thank God had sold 2,602 tickets. The business at these chains was 10.5 lakhs for Ram Setu and 6.5 lakhs for Thank God. This all means nothing in the final count as on the day Ram Setu can easily stretch the lead and just as easily Thank God can catch as the difference in the bottom lines is so minimal.

Both the actors seemed chilled about this box-office clash. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay shared, “There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family."

Well, the exact outcome will be revealed on the day of the release. Apart from the monetary collection, it's more important to enjoy the movie and have fun with our friends and family this Duwali.

 

