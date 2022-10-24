Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar gets slammed by netizens for being 'biased', want Salman Khan back as host

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARANJOHAR Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar gets slammed by netizens

Bigg Boss 16: As Salman Khan is down with dengue, Karan Johar has taken over the show as Khan's replacement. Karan hosted the two Diwali episodes telecast on Saturday and Sunday, i.e. October 22 and October 23, in which he lashed out at Gori Nagori for fighting with actress-politician Archana Gautam and called Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma's love affair on the show 'fake'. He even blamed Gautam Vig for ruining Soundarya's image as he is playing around with famous contestants just for publicity.

In yesterday's episode, Karan took full advantage of being the host and he made sure to unveil a few inside conversations with the contestant, one of which was Priyanka expressing her views about Soundarya. Karan shared a clip of Priyanka in which she was seen calling Soundarya characterless. This revelation took a toll and led to a heated argument between the two. The argument went really nasty. Apart from Priyanka and Soundarya, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakre also has a fight yesterday. The house went upside down yesterday after Karan ignited clashes between the contestants.

Netizens seemed to be unhappy with Karan's hosting and also felt that he is being biased. They took to Twitter to share their opinion and look disappointed as they want Salman Khan back as the host. One of the users tweeted, "Gori and Archana both are equally ill-mannered and using utter rubbish language. #KaranJohar should watch the whole episode both were at fault", while another one tweeted, "I don't care if someone agrees or not but Karan Johan was biased in WKV #BiggBoss". Another tweet read, "Karan Johar is so biased on #WeekendKaVaar and it is clearly seen @ColorsTV!! He justifies the poor behavior of certain contestants and doesn't let other contestants speak.. very one-sided!! Hence proven again that no one can host #BB16 like Salman Khan!!".

Bigg Boss is among the most controversial reality shows and the audience has witnessed some of the nastiest fights in the show. Though the show has given us some of the most beautiful love stories too, this season seems to be a bit different. Moving forward we can just wish for Salman Khan's quick recovery.

Also Read: Vaishali Takkar's last wish fulfilled, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wanted THIS after death

Also Read: 'Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16', posts Ali Fazal after uproar from actresses, DCW chief & more

Latest Entertainment News