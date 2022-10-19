Vaishali Takkar's last wish fulfilled, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wanted THIS after death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISSTAKKAR_15 Vaishali Takkar's last wish was that her eyes be donated

Vaishali Takkar died from suicide after she hung herself in her Indore home. The TV actress, known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, was aged 29. The news of her sudden passing has left fans in a state of grief and shock. Meanwhile, after an initial investigation conducted by the police, the neighbours, Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha have been booked for abetting Vaishali's suicide. Now, the couple is absconding and the search is on to nab them. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the actress' last wish has been fulfilled by the parents after the postmortem was conducted.

Parents fulfill Vaishali Takkar's last wish

As per a report, Vaishali wanted her eyes to be donated after her death. Unfortunately, she died very young. Her parents fulfilled her final wish and donated her eyes after the postmortem was conducted. "Vaishali loved her eyes and often used to say that she would like to donate her eyes after her death. She had told the same to her mother as well. The family before her cremation on Sunday donated her eyes to the district health authorities so that someone else could see this world her beautiful eyes," IndiaToday quoted her cousin saying.

The last rites of the actress were held on October 16.

Vaishali Takkar was getting married by December?

It has also been reported that Vaishali Takkar was about to marry a US-based software engineer in December. She had also made elaborate plans for the wedding shopping and hosting a party after Diwali. However, Vaishali took the extreme step of committing Suicide on Sunday after she was reportedly harassed by her neighbour, who is currently on the loose.

Charges against Vaishali Takkar's neighbour

Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case of abetting suicide against Vaishali Takkar's nieghbours Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha. Prima facie, Takkar had been under depression for the last few months for unknown reasons. A five-page suicide note was found at the spot in which Vaishali named Rahul Navlani for harassing her. Police said the actor's family members alleged Rahul was troubling her since he came to know about her plans to get married.

(With inputs from news agencies)

